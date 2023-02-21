Press Release no 1-2023

Copenhagen, February 21, 2023

Konsolidator releases ERP integration to EXACT

Konsolidator can today announce the release of the integration to the cloud ERP software Exact. With this integration, Konsolidator welcomes another cloud ERP system to its growing portfolio, which includes: Xero, Sage, Microsoft Business Central, Fortnox, and QuickBooks. Thereby further solidifying Konsolidator’s focus on reaching a global customer base with a higher value proposition as stated in the growth strategy, Unfolding the potential.

Exact integration strengthens Konsolidator’s value for the Benelux and UK market

Exact is one of the most prominent cloud accounting software in BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) and is also used in the United Kingdom - two markets where Konsolidator experiences increased interest. Therefore, this new cloud ERP integration makes it even easier for small and medium-sized groups in Benelux and the United Kingdom to synchronize their financial data to Konsolidator, reduce consolidation time, and eliminate the risk of errors in the tedious data upload process.

7 integrations to cloud ERP systems

Konsolidator now counts seven integrations to well-known cloud ERP software in the European market: Microsoft Business Central, Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, e-conomic, and Fortnox. By integrating with cloud systems already established in the different markets, Konsolidator becomes more accessible for a large segment of users who already have a high level of digital maturity and adaption of cloud tools. Konsolidator can thereby help more finance professionals maximize efficiency and improve data accessibility, quality, and productivity. Furthermore, users can increase business flexibility and minimize costs with the integration.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove comments: “It is our vision to become the preferred consolidation add-on to cloud ERP systems globally and to make the consolidation process as fast and accurate as possible. With the newest ERP integration to Exact, we boost the usefulness of our software even further, which is ultimately key to converting and retaining customers.”

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

