Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market Size To Hit US$10.65 billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market was valued at US$ 4.86 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033, according to the latest industry report by Persistence Market Research. The Apparel Dry Wash Spray Market is anticipated to reach US$ 10.65 billion by the end of 2033.



Water stress is a new challenge and to overcome it more people are preferring limiting the frequent use of water for laundry and other purposes. Product innovation is also playing a vital role as it minimizes the use and wastage of water. Dry wash spray is one such product available in the market for different purposes such as laundry, personal care, and other uses.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33339

Companies are focusing on launching novel eco-friendly products to meet the growing demand for green products, such as dry wash sprays, with an objective to replace conventional petroleum-based laundry products. Apparel dry wash sprays penetrate clothing with lesser usage of chemicals and these are also eco-friendly in nature as opposed to traditional dry-cleaning methods that release various toxins into the environment.

Using dry wash spray products to limit water usage and energy resources is sustainable. Due to advancements in product specifications as per the demand of consumers, the market is set to grow substantially over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global apparel dry wash spray market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.15 billion in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2033.

East Asia, South Asia, Western Europe, and North America are key markets that account for major shares of the global market.

By sales channel, modern trade is expected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period with a market attractiveness index of 1.4.

Customers are inclined toward value-added products such as fabric refreshers and ironing sprays, which play a vital role in the revenue generation of apparel dry wash spray manufacturers.

“Several manufacturers are attempting to go green with their apparel dry wash spray products in an effort to protect the environment. Key market players are offering dry wash sprays that contain natural and organic ingredients as these are considered safe and do not have any harmful chemicals,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33339

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the global apparel dry wash spray market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include

Faultless Brands

Funkaway

Unilever

Summit Brands

Legend Brands

Natural Citizen

Bolton Group

Dr Beckmann

Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC

Plant Therapy Essential Oils Corporate

Frey

Protcer & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Other Players (As requested).

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the global apparel dry wash spray market, covering global industry analysis (2018 to 2022) and forecasts (2023 to 2033).

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33339

This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, price range, application, sales channel, and region.

By Product Type : (Fabric Refreshers, Steamer Boosters, Ironing Sprays, Wrinkle Releasers, Static Removers)

: (Fabric Refreshers, Steamer Boosters, Ironing Sprays, Wrinkle Releasers, Static Removers) By Price Range : ( High, Medium, Low)

: ( High, Medium, Low) By Application : ( Professional –Upholsteries, Draperies, Clothing, Residential)

: ( Professional –Upholsteries, Draperies, Clothing, Residential) By Sales Channel : (Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers - Direct to Consumers, Third Party to Consumers, Drug Stores, Other Sales Channels)

: (Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers - Direct to Consumers, Third Party to Consumers, Drug Stores, Other Sales Channels) By Region: ( North America, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

For additional information on how the apparel dry wash spray market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

About Consumer Goods Division at Persistence Market Research

The Consumer Goods team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs by offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the consumer goods industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. We provide end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com