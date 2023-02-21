Bang® Energy Launches in Chile to Meet Rapidly Growing Global Demand

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the rapidly growing global demand for Bang Energy™, CEO Jack Owoc, has partnered with Caso & Cia to distribute Bang Energy™ in Chile.



Through an exclusive partnership with Caso & Cia, one of Chile’s largest and most reputable Distributors, Bang Energy™ drinks will be distributed to supermarkets, convenience stores and gas stations throughout Chile. Bang will launch top flavors Wyldin’ Watermelon®, Swirly Pop™ and Mango Bango™, with additional SKUs to come.

“Our partnership with Caso & Cia is further proof of our positive trajectory and path to exponential growth internationally,” said CEO Jack Owoc. “We remain a family-owned, private company that has grown from zero revenue at its inception to ~$6 billion in total sales.

Bang Energy’s growth has been fueled by its robust global social media marketing featuring 18.7 billion #BangEnergy views on Gen Z’s favorite social media platform, TikTok. The company’s beverage and other innovations appeal to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, gamers, busy professionals, and anybody that prioritizes flavor and variety without the calories and sugar contained in other beverages. Bang Energy™ also contains caffeine, essential amino acids and B vitamins.

With this new international expansion, Bang™ products now satisfy Bang Energy™ fans in 20 countries on five continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Bang Energy; we believe that it is a disruptive brand in its segment, focused on wellness with products without sugar, without calories, without taurine, and also contains vitamins, amino acids, and a good dose of caffeine per can, which delivers its energizing power,” said Humberto, General Manager of Caso & Cia.

About VPX Sports/Bang Energy

Since 1993, Florida-based Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a Bang Energy and as VPX Sports, has developed delicious performance beverages, supplements, and workout products to fuel high-energy lifestyles. In addition to Bang Energy™, one of the top three energy drink brands in the US, the company’s premium quality products include keto-friendly Meltdown®, Quash™, Vooz™ and Redline™. All of the company’s products are personally designed and approved for taste and effectiveness by founder and CEO Jack Owoc who started the family-owned company with one goal in mind: to produce the highest-quality sports supplements and performance beverages in the world, subjected to university-level scientific research. Since its founding 29 years ago, nearly 30 university research studies have been conducted regarding efficacy and quality of VPX products by sports nutrition specialists at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State, Baylor University, University of Southern Maine, University of Memphis, Florida International University and College of New Jersey, among others. The company’s products and supplements are available in grocery and convenience stores around the world. Owoc and his team continuously innovate new products that deliver on taste, performance benefits and dietary supplementation. For more information and inspiration, visit www.bangenergy.com , and follow Bang Energy on Instagram @BangEnergy and Jack Owoc @BangEnergy.ceo.

About Caso & Cia

Caso & Cia opened in the V region of Chile more than 140 years ago with Mr. Francisco de Caso Muñiz from Asturias to Valparaíso in 1881, during the Pacific War. In its beginnings, Caso sold fabrics and groceries. Thanks to the closeness of this entrepreneur with his clients, he developed a portfolio of products to satisfy the different needs raised by his clients. Caso is a family-owned business, which has already been followed by five generations and has remained thanks to close leadership on the part of its owners, respect for its collaborators, and the desire to continue undertaking and growing in the region and the country. Today, it distributes more than 18 brands in 29 different categories. It has an ingredients and raw materials division and more than 300 collaborators distributed nationwide.

