Plum Raises $6 Million USD to Help Employers Ensure Their Employees Flourish

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today announced details of its $6 million USD round of growth funding. Led by Pearson Ventures, other new investors include JFF Ventures and Strada Education Network. Existing investors Export Development Canada (EDC), Real Ventures, BDC Capital’s Women in Technology Venture Fund, EduLab Capital Partners, and Impact Engine also participated.



Plum enables employers to make better talent decisions using the predictive power of psychometric data. The solution can be used throughout the entire employee lifecycle, starting with the hiring function and supporting internal career mobility. Given the recent U.S. Jobs Report, which exceeded expectations and historically low unemployment, employers continue to grapple with aligning talent potential to growth opportunity: the exact problem that Plum addresses.

New lead strategic investor, Pearson Ventures, is the corporate venture capital arm of Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. With a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, investing in talent and accelerating digital growth, Pearson shares Plum’s focus on the importance of human skills and expertise in the workforce. Similarly, new social impact investor Strada Education Network supports Plum’s belief that helping employees gain access to well-matched opportunities is personally fulfilling and professionally advantageous.

Caitlin MacGregor, Plum’s co-founder and CEO, commented, “At Plum, we know that when people flourish, business thrives. Our investors are focused on the innovation that ensures companies are ready for the ever-changing world of work while keeping a watchful eye on how the quality of work connects the employee to the employer. Building on our 100 percent ARR growth year-over-year, these funds will help us boost sales, marketing and product development to accelerate growth and further Plum's positive impact.”

Pedro Vasconcellos, Vice President, Pearson Ventures, said, “We are excited by the innovation that Plum is bringing to the Talent Management space, particularly their focus on connecting individuals to the right opportunities where they’ll thrive. We are pleased to support Plum on the next phase of their growth and look forward to exploring various collaboration opportunities with them.”

Principal Analyst and Founder of WorkTech, George LaRocque, commented, “Our recent global research shows that talent assessments of all kinds are being added to companies’ Work Tech stacks more than any other categories, reinforcing the importance of having the right HR technology such as Plum in place to assess, engage, and support workers.”

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

About Pearson Ventures

Pearson Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. It invests in early-stage companies and entrepreneurs that are creating the future of education and lifelong learning.