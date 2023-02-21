Robot Cell Demand Will Rise as a Result of Industrial Automation with a CAGR of 10.2% to Attain USD 112,431.8 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global robot cell market is likely at US$ 42,567 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. In order to maximize quality, speed and efficiency, the market for robots is rising and is anticipated to rise more during the coming years.



Robotic cells are equipped with the parts that the robots will need to complete jobs in an assembly line. Sensors, end effectors, tooling, component feeding mechanisms, safeguards and other devices may be included in these tools. Robotic cell setup carries out the full process within the cell as opposed to dispersing each phase across various stations. Applying paints, adhesives, or sealing materials to freshly made parts, applying staples and cable ties, and transporting objects are additional tasks that a robotic cell is capable of carrying out.

Almost any industrial process can benefit from automation since it speeds up the process, improves worker safety, and lowers the possibility of human error or inconsistent results. They can handle complex jobs, oversee the entire assembly step, and smoothly transition from one stage to the next, robotic cells are even more advantageous.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global robot cell market is projected to reach the valuation US$ 112,431.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 7.1 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

between 2018 and 2022. Under robotic application, packaging line segment will dominate the market with US$ 6,257.3 million valuation in 2023.

valuation in 2023. By material type segment, aluminium will dominate the market with 52.3 % market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Based on region, demand for Robot cell is expected to increase in North America & East Asia with an impressive CAGR of 17.6% and 41.8%, respectively during the forecasted period.



Competitive Landscape

With a sizable number of regional and international companies and moderate fragmentation, the global robotics market is generally competitive. The market providers are concentrating on growing their customer base internationally. The businesses are using strategic joint ventures to boost market share and profitability.

Key Companies Profiled

8760 Fastems

AMD Machines

Bayer Gmbh

Comau

Kuka AG

Lincoln Electric

Schneider Company



Market Development

In order to increase flexibility and efficiency, market prominent and local players are working hard and investing a sizable amount of expenditure in the development of infrastructure. Technological improvements have a significant impact on the growth of the robot cell market as a whole.

Segmentation of Robot Cell Market Research:

By Material Type: Aluminium Steel

By Robotic Application: Assembly line Material Handling Packaging Line Painting & Spraying Testing & Welding Others

By End Use Vertical: Aerospace Automotive Industry Consumer Electronics Food & Beverages Logistics & Warehousing Manufacturing Pharmaceutical Semiconductor Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global robot cell market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material type (aluminium, steel), robotic application (assembly line, material handling, packaging line, painting & spraying , testing & welding, others) and end use vertical (aerospace, automotive industry, consumer electronics, food & beverages, logistics & warehousing, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, semiconductor , others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Robot Cell Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Robot Cell Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Robot Cell market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Robot Cell Market during the forecast period?



