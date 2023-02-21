Lincoln Electric Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales increase 10% to record $930.9 million on 14% higher organic sales



Operating income margin of 15.2%; Adjusted operating income margin of 15.8%



EPS increases 50% to record $1.87; Adjusted EPS increases 21% to record $1.94 Full Year 2022 Highlights Net sales increase 16% to record $3.8 billion on 20% higher organic sales



Record Operating income margin of 16.3%; Record Adjusted operating income margin of 16.8%



EPS increases 75% to record $8.04; Adjusted EPS increases 33% to record $8.27



ROIC at 22.1%; Adjusted ROIC at 22.7%



Returned $312 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $109.1 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 which includes special item after-tax net charges of $4.1 million or $0.07 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $74.4 million, or $1.25 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $21.8 million, or $0.36 EPS. Excluding these items, fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted net income was $113.2 million, or $1.94 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $96.2 million, or $1.61 Adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter 2022 sales increased 10.3% to $930.9 million as a result of a 14.3% increase in organic sales and a 0.7% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 4.7% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $141.5 million, or 15.2% of sales. This compares with operating income of $120.3 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $146.8 million, or 15.8% of sales, as compared with $122.2 million, or 14.5% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report record 2022 sales, operating profit margin and earnings performance; demonstrating strong execution in a challenging environment,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team is energized and focused on achieving our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy targets through our growth initiatives, operational excellence programs, and continued investment in our people.” Mapes continued, “We are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and expect organic sales growth and the Fori acquisition will continue to generate superior value for our stakeholders.”

Twelve Months 2022 Summary

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $472.2 million, or $8.04 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $13.4 million or $0.23 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $276.5 million, or $4.60 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $96.9 million, or $1.62 EPS. Excluding these items, Adjusted net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 increased 30.1% to $485.7 million, or $8.27 EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $373.3 million, or $6.22 EPS, in the prior year period.

Sales increased 16.3% to $3.8 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as a result of a 19.5% increase in organic sales and a 2.3% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 5.5% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $612.3 million, or 16.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $461.7 million, or 14.3% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $631.2 million, or 16.8% of sales, as compared with $479.2 million, or 14.8% of sales, in the prior year period.

Other Matters

On December 1, 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of Fori Automation, LLC (“Fori”) for a cash purchase price of $427 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The Company funded the transaction with available cash on hand and a $400 million senior unsecured term loan. Fori’s balance sheet is included in the Company’s Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022. The Company will begin consolidating Fori’s operating results in the first quarter 2023.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended December 31, Prior Year 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 930,934 100.0 % $ 844,251 100.0 % $ 86,683 10.3 % Cost of goods sold 622,950 66.9 % 571,594 67.7 % (51,356 ) (9.0 )% Gross profit 307,984 33.1 % 272,657 32.3 % 35,327 13.0 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 164,113 17.6 % 150,758 17.9 % (13,355 ) (8.9 )% Rationalization and asset impairment charges 2,383 0.3 % 1,550 0.2 % (833 ) (53.7 )% Operating income 141,488 15.2 % 120,349 14.3 % 21,139 17.6 % Interest expense, net 8,633 0.9 % 5,478 0.6 % (3,155 ) (57.6 )% Other income (expense) 2,903 0.3 % (43,302 ) (5.1 )% 46,205 106.7 % Income before income taxes 135,758 14.6 % 71,569 8.5 % 64,189 89.7 % Income taxes 26,612 2.9 % (2,841 ) (0.3 )% (29,453 ) (1,036.7 )% Effective tax rate 19.6 % (4.0 )% (23.6 )% Net income including non-controlling interests 109,146 11.7 % 74,410 8.8 % 34,736 46.7 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — — (17 ) — 17 100.0 % Net income $ 109,146 11.7 % $ 74,427 8.8 % $ 34,719 46.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.89 $ 1.26 $ 0.63 50.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.87 $ 1.25 $ 0.62 49.6 % Weighted average shares (basic) 57,676 58,842 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,459 59,637





Fav (Unfav) to Twelve Months Ended December 31, Prior Year 2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 3,761,211 100.0 % $ 3,234,180 100.0 % $ 527,031 16.3 % Cost of goods sold 2,480,451 65.9 % 2,165,575 67.0 % (314,876 ) (14.5 )% Gross profit 1,280,760 34.1 % 1,068,605 33.0 % 212,155 19.9 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 656,636 17.5 % 597,109 18.5 % (59,527 ) (10.0 )% Rationalization and asset impairment charges 11,788 0.3 % 9,827 0.3 % (1,961 ) (20.0 )% Operating income 612,336 16.3 % 461,669 14.3 % 150,667 32.6 % Interest expense, net 29,500 0.8 % 22,214 0.7 % (7,286 ) (32.8 )% Other income (expense) 9,991 0.3 % (114,457 ) (3.5 )% 124,448 108.7 % Income before income taxes 592,827 15.8 % 324,998 10.0 % 267,829 82.4 % Income taxes 120,603 3.2 % 48,418 1.5 % (72,185 ) (149.1 )% Effective tax rate 20.3 % 14.9 % (5.4 )% Net income including non-controlling interests 472,224 12.6 % 276,580 8.6 % 195,644 70.7 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income — — 114 — (114 ) (100.0 )% Net income $ 472,224 12.6 % $ 276,466 8.5 % $ 195,758 70.8 % Basic earnings per share $ 8.14 $ 4.66 $ 3.48 74.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 8.04 $ 4.60 $ 3.44 74.8 % Weighted average shares (basic) 58,030 59,309 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,749 60,062

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,150 $ 192,958 Accounts receivable, net 541,529 429,074 Inventories 665,451 539,919 Total current assets 1,557,790 1,289,593 Property, plant and equipment, net 544,871 511,744 Total assets 3,180,546 2,592,307 Trade accounts payable 352,079 330,230 Total current liabilities 852,897 755,905 Short-term debt (1) 93,483 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,110,396 717,089 Total equity 1,034,041 863,909 Operating Working Capital December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) (3) 20.9 % 16.3 % Invested Capital December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term debt (1) $ 93,483 $ 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,110,396 717,089 Total debt 1,203,879 769,819 Total equity 1,034,041 863,909 Invested capital $ 2,237,920 $ 1,633,728 Total debt / invested capital 53.8 % 47.1 %





(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales. (3) Average operating working capital excluding Fori would have been 18.6% as a percent of Net sales for December 31, 2022.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income as reported $ 141,488 $ 120,349 $ 612,336 $ 461,669 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 2,383 1,550 11,788 9,827 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 2,935 — 6,003 1,923 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) — 273 1,106 5,804 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 146,806 $ 122,172 $ 631,233 $ 479,223 As a percent of total sales 15.8 % 14.5 % 16.8 % 14.8 % Net income as reported $ 109,146 $ 74,427 $ 472,224 $ 276,466 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 2,383 1,550 11,788 9,827 Acquisition transaction costs (3) 2,935 — 6,003 1,923 Pension settlement net charges (5) — 46,404 (4,273 ) 126,502 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) — 273 1,106 5,804 Tax effect of Special items (6) (1,250 ) (26,451 ) (1,192 ) (47,188 ) Adjusted net income (1) 113,214 96,203 485,656 373,334 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — (17 ) — 114 Interest expense, net 8,633 5,478 29,500 22,214 Income taxes as reported 26,612 (2,841 ) 120,603 48,418 Tax effect of Special items (6) 1,250 26,451 1,192 47,188 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 149,709 $ 125,274 $ 636,951 $ 491,268 Effective tax rate as reported 19.6 % (4.0 )% 20.3 % 14.9 % Net special item tax impact 0.1 % 23.7 % (0.2 )% 5.5 % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 19.7 % 19.7 % 20.1 % 20.4 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.87 $ 1.25 $ 8.04 $ 4.60 Special items per share 0.07 0.36 0.23 1.62 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.94 $ 1.61 $ 8.27 $ 6.22 Weighted average shares (diluted) 58,459 59,637 58,749 60,062





(1) Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) 2022 charges are primarily related to non-cash asset impairment charges. 2021 charges are primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets. (3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. (4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold. (5) Pension settlement net charges related to the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense). (6) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Return on Invested Capital 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 472,224 $ 276,466 Plus: Interest expense (after-tax) 23,276 17,794 Less: Interest income (after-tax) 1,202 1,172 Net operating profit after taxes $ 494,298 $ 293,088 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges 11,788 9,827 Acquisition transaction costs 6,003 1,923 Pension settlement net charges (4,273 ) 126,502 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 1,106 5,804 Tax effect of Special items (2) (1,192 ) (47,188 ) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1) $ 507,730 $ 389,956 Invested Capital December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term debt $ 93,483 $ 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,110,396 717,089 Total debt 1,203,879 769,819 Total equity 1,034,041 863,909 Invested capital $ 2,237,920 $ 1,633,728 Return on invested capital as reported (3) 22.1 % 17.9 % Adjusted return on invested capital (3) 22.7 % 23.9 %





(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and Adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.



The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item. (3) Return on invested capital and Adjusted return on invested capital excluding Fori would have been 27.9% and 28.6%, respectively, for December 31, 2022.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 109,146 $ 74,427 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — (17 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 109,146 74,410 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 324 108 Depreciation and amortization 19,050 20,588 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (174 ) (100 ) Pension settlement charges — 46,404 Other non-cash items, net (13,450 ) (10,777 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (441 ) 5,368 Decrease (increase) in inventories 54,390 (25,491 ) (Decrease) increase in trade accounts payable (2,720 ) 27,413 Net change in other current assets and liabilities (58,966 ) (34,580 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 4,644 6,595 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 111,803 109,938 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (19,582 ) (16,091 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (414,004 ) 2,499 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 994 2,934 Other investing activities 159 — NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (432,433 ) (10,658 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 24,955 14,078 Proceeds from (payments on) long-term borrowings 399,843 (405 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,217 11,311 Purchase of shares for treasury (25,077 ) (60,678 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (32,347 ) (30,134 ) Other financing activities (441 ) — NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED BY) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 371,150 (65,828 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 5,323 (1,053 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 55,843 32,399 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 141,307 160,559 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,150 $ 192,958 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 472,224 $ 276,466 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — 114 Net income including non-controlling interests 472,224 276,580 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges (gains) 8,100 (1,054 ) Depreciation and amortization 78,059 81,146 Equity earnings in affiliates, net 80 (499 ) Pension settlement charges — 126,502 Other non-cash items, net (11,038 ) (21,744 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: (Increase) in accounts receivable (65,010 ) (65,844 ) (Increase) in inventories (81,188 ) (154,347 ) Increase in trade accounts payable 16,852 82,394 Net change in other current assets and liabilities (26,496 ) 44,379 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (8,197 ) (2,450 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 383,386 365,063 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (71,883 ) (62,531 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (436,298 ) (156,106 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,331 6,781 Other investing activities 159 6,500 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (504,691 ) (205,356 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 34,351 46,476 Proceeds from (payments on) long-term borrowings 405,444 (508 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,385 19,232 Purchase of shares for treasury (181,293 ) (164,526 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (130,724 ) (121,851 ) Other financing activities (438 ) (763 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED BY) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 133,725 (221,940 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (8,228 ) (2,088 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 4,192 (64,321 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 192,958 257,279 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 197,150 $ 192,958 Cash dividends paid per share $ 2.24 $ 2.04

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 573,592 $ 243,114 $ 114,228 $ — $ 930,934 Inter-segment sales 29,479 5,754 2,470 (37,703 ) — Total sales $ 603,071 $ 248,868 $ 116,698 $ (37,703 ) $ 930,934 Net income $ 109,146 As a percent of total sales 11.7 % EBIT (1) $ 113,813 $ 21,020 $ 12,056 $ (2,498 ) $ 144,391 As a percent of total sales 18.9 % 8.4 % 10.3 % 15.5 % Special items charges (3) 567 1,816 — 2,935 5,318 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 114,380 $ 22,836 $ 12,056 $ 437 $ 149,709 As a percent of total sales 19.0 % 9.2 % 10.3 % 16.1 % Three months ended December 31, 2021 Net sales $ 480,263 $ 245,529 $ 118,459 $ — $ 844,251 Inter-segment sales 30,657 8,071 1,720 (40,448 ) — Total sales $ 510,920 $ 253,600 $ 120,179 $ (40,448 ) $ 844,251 Net income $ 74,427 As a percent of total sales 8.8 % EBIT (1) $ 40,258 $ 26,824 $ 12,320 $ (2,355 ) $ 77,047 As a percent of total sales 7.9 % 10.6 % 10.3 % 9.1 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 43,450 1,539 3,238 — 48,227 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 83,708 $ 28,363 $ 15,558 $ (2,355 ) $ 125,274 As a percent of total sales 16.4 % 11.2 % 12.9 % 14.8 %





(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,816 and $567 in International Welding and Americas Welding, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $2,935 in Corporate/Eliminations. (4) Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,550 primarily in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $43,439 and $2,965 in Americas Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $273 in The Harris Products Group.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Year ended December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 2,288,934 $ 954,281 $ 517,996 $ — $ 3,761,211 Inter-segment sales 122,019 31,503 11,040 (164,562 ) — Total sales $ 2,410,953 $ 985,784 $ 529,036 $ (164,562 ) $ 3,761,211 Net income $ 472,224 As a percent of total sales 12.6 % EBIT (1) $ 465,879 $ 108,476 $ 64,008 $ (16,036 ) $ 622,327 As a percent of total sales 19.3 % 11.0 % 12.1 % 16.5 % Special items charges (gains) (3) (3,060 ) 11,681 — 6,003 14,624 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 462,819 $ 120,157 $ 64,008 $ (10,033 ) $ 636,951 As a percent of total sales 19.2 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 16.9 % Year ended December 31, 2021 Net sales $ 1,824,481 $ 948,125 $ 461,574 $ — $ 3,234,180 Inter-segment sales 140,650 26,331 8,096 (175,077 ) — Total sales $ 1,965,131 $ 974,456 $ 469,670 $ (175,077 ) $ 3,234,180 Net income $ 276,466 As a percent of total sales 8.5 % EBIT (1) $ 205,902 $ 90,974 $ 64,662 $ (14,326 ) $ 347,212 As a percent of total sales 10.5 % 9.3 % 13.8 % 10.7 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 123,114 15,234 3,785 1,923 144,056 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 329,016 $ 106,208 $ 68,447 $ (12,403 ) $ 491,268 As a percent of total sales 16.7 % 10.9 % 14.6 % 15.2 %





(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,106 in Americas Welding, acquisition transaction costs of $6,003 in Corporate/Eliminations and a $3,735 net gain related to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2022 also include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $11,681 in International Welding and net gains of $431 in Americas Welding. (4) Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $123,091, $2,965 and $446 in Americas Welding, The Harris Products Group and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $9,827 primarily in International Welding, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $4,984 and $820 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to:

Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2021 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2022 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 480,263 $ 36,752 $ 5,696 $ 54,968 $ (4,087 ) $ 573,592 International Welding 245,529 3,329 — 28,697 (34,441 ) 243,114 The Harris Products Group 118,459 (2,837 ) — (97 ) (1,297 ) 114,228 Consolidated $ 844,251 $ 37,244 $ 5,696 $ 83,568 $ (39,825 ) $ 930,934 % Change Americas Welding 7.7 % 1.2 % 11.4 % (0.9 )% 19.4 % International Welding 1.4 % — 11.7 % (14.0 )% (1.0 )% The Harris Products Group (2.4 )% — (0.1 )% (1.1 )% (3.6 )% Consolidated 4.4 % 0.7 % 9.9 % (4.7 )% 10.3 %

Twelve Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment