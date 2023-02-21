Ebix Hosts its Largest Customer Conference Beginning Today

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: “Ebix”), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries, announced that it is hosting its largest North American customer conference in a decade, in Orlando, Florida, beginning today.

The 3-day customer and user group conference is being attended amongst others, by representatives from top life and health insurance companies, leading banks, financial institutions, top industry distributors, Third Party Administrators, and a host of industry partners. Attendees also include over 50 Ebix North America executives, who will present and unveil product updates and future roadmaps, targeted at taking the insurance industry forward in terms of efficiency and growth.

Ash Sawhney, President, Insurance Solutions – Ebix North America said. “Our clients in North America account for a large percentage of insurance premiums in their respective sectors. We are excited to host these leading institutions together in one place and for the opportunity to show them - as to how we can play a key role in their future growth path.”

“This conference is being held at a time, when our core life and annuity insurance businesses are reporting record performances. Earlier this month, we announced record premiums of over $98 Billion processed in 2022, on our Annuity Exchange platform.” Ash Sawhney said. “I am pleased to say today that the success we saw in 2022 is continuing into 2023. In January 2023, the premiums processed on our Annuity exchange platform grew 81% year-over-year to approximately $9 billion in the month. In terms of transactions, we experienced 71% year-over-year growth in January 2023.”

Ash Sawhney added, “These record numbers are a testimony to the fantastic customer base we have and thus I am excited to report this record beginning to the year, with our customers at the Expo - since they are the ones responsible for our growth. I am looking forward to unveiling several new products and upgrades at the Expo, that will allow us to further strengthen our leadership position in the market.”

