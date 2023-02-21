Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2023. The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange’s flagship program, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria: share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

“It’s a great honour for BRW to be included as a winner of the Venture 50 list,” said Killian Charles, President and CEO of Brunswick Exploration. “This will be an exciting year for us as we look to launch one of the largest lithium exploration programs in Canada focused on exciting portfolio in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada. Sign up for our newsletter on our website, www.brwexplo.ca, and we look forward to continued growth in 2023.”

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium project portfolio in North America with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Atlantic Canada.

Mr. Killian Charles, CEO & President (info@BRWexplo.com)

