Forage Seeds Market to Surpass US$ 30,996.9 Million by 2033 Amid Escalating Demand for Meat and Poultry Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI), the global forage seeds market is likely to be valued at US$ 12,132.9 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 30,996.9 million by 2033. Overall forage sales are poised to surge at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.



Rising demand for meat and poultry products across the world is a prominent factor expected to drive the global forage seeds market swiftly during the projection period.

In recent years, forage crops have gained immense traction, especially across cattle and poultry sectors. They are being grown specifically for grazing by livestock or making animal feeds. These crops provide the bedrock for sustainable agriculture.

Increasing consumption of meat products worldwide coupled with growing preferences towards natural and organic animal feeds is expected to generate high demand for forage seeds during the forecast period.

According to the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a new study has found that global meat consumption will surge by 1.4% per year through 2023. This in turn will positively influence forage seeds market.

Rising demand for organic products due to growing health consciousness among consumers is another key factor impacting the forage seeds industry. To meet consumer needs, forage seed-producing companies are trying to offer high-quality, organic forage seeds at lower costs for animal consumption.

Subsequently, the preference for organic beef and livestock products, which have no antibiotics, and no growth-promoting hormones are increasing the demand for organic products. Regular red beef consumption can cause diseases such as cancer, cholesterol strokes, and heart disease. Owing to these factors, the leading forage product companies are also focusing on organic products such as beet pulp or hay for feeding livestock.

The introduction of new government regulations is also prompting manufacturers to choose forage seeds. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration modified its regulation to reduce the use of antibiotics used for growth enhancement.

Similarly, the use of antibiotics is banned in Europe, and this has created immense growth for other organic forage products and related products. Owing to this, more product differentiation through innovation is required to create market growth and increase the profitability of companies.

Nowadays, certification programs are widely utilized as the norm for seed quality control. The necessity to certify the identity of these varieties for buyers by conducting field inspections of the seed crop arose in the middle of the 20th century as a result of the growing number of varieties resulting from plant breeding initiatives.

These programs were frequently voluntary and created by manufacturers who intended to improve the reputation of their seeds in the marketplace. This was done in several nations, with the Crop Improvement Associations in the USA serving as a good example. Manufacturers who have the certification have a competitive advantage over the other manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Global forage seed sales are slated to surge at a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. In terms of product type, the alfalfa segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033

from 2023 to 2033 Based on livestock type, the cattle segment holds a prominent share of the global forage seeds market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period The United States forage seeds market is forecast to reach a valuation of US $ 3,251.6 million by 2023.

million by 2023. Germany forage seeds market is anticipated to expand at 9.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

throughout the forecast period. Forage seed demand in India is slated to rise at 8.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

"Growing focus towards increasing meat production to meet the global demand will have a profound influence on forage seeds market during the projection period. Besides this, rising prevalence of deficiency diseases in livestock and high demand for natural animal feeds will boost forage seed sales,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

Leading forage seeds market companies profiled in the report include Allied Seed, LLC; BASF SE, Dow Agro Sciences LLC, S & W Seed Company, Germinal GB, Hancock Farm & Seed Co. Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Northstar Seed Ltd, Heritage Seed Company.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the forage seeds market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study provides compelling insights into the forage seeds market based on product type (alfalfa, clover, ryegrass, chicory) and livestock type (poultry, cattle, pork/swine) across several regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations- the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Given Below are the Forage Seeds Market Segments

By Product Type:

Alfalfa

Clover

Ryegrass

Chicory

Others



By Livestock Type:

Poultry

Cattle

Pork/Swine

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



