Business Spend Software Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 28415.03 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.50% from 2022-2028; Growing Need among Businesses to Effectively Manage their Spending and Optimize Expenses to Attract High Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The business spend software market in North America is growing rapidly, fueled by the region's high rate of digitalization and its propensity to adopt advanced software systems. The emergence of cloud-based systems and automation has made BSMs more user-friendly, providing businesses with multiple functionalities, such as end-to-end payment options, internal spend management, automated bill payments, and visibility to all types of transactions. In addition, businesses increasingly recognize the importance of streamlining their spending to manage and cope with the challenges posed by the volatile and dynamic business environment. As businesses continue to adopt advanced software systems and look for ways to modernize their operations, business spend software will play an increasingly important role in helping them to achieve their goals.

SkyQuest's global research has shed light on the increasing trend of cloud-based business spend software solutions. For example, organizations in North America reported significant monthly cloud expenditures, and 21% of companies reported monthly cloud expenditures between USD 120,000 and USD 200,000. Furthermore, 44% of companies expect their cloud spending to increase moderately over the next 15 months. This is a substantial amount that indicates organizations rely heavily on cloud-based solutions to streamline their operations and improve their bottom line.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Business Spend Software Market"

Pages - 262

Tables - 96

Figures - 869

Business spend software is a suite of applications designed to manage various financial processes within an organization, including procurement, invoice, and expense management. As a result, it helps businesses to streamline their financial operations and gain better control over their spending. In addition, business spend software provides a range of other functionalities, such as budgeting, inventory management, contract lifecycle management, supplier management, strategic sourcing, and analytics.

Prominent Players in Business Spend Software Market

Altergy. (US)

Coupa Software Inc. (US)

Ariba, Inc., SAP SE (Germany)

Touchstone Group Plc. (UK)

Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

IBM (US)

Miebach Consulting (Germany)

Procurify (Canada)

Fraxion. (US)

TRADOGRAM. (Canada)

Sievo (Finland)

SutiSoft, Inc. (India)

GEP (US)

Sage Intacct, Inc. (US)

Procure-to-Pay Segment to Capture Largest Revenue Share owing to Increasing Adoption Rate among Global Businesses

The Procure-to-Pay (P2P) segment of the business spend software market is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2028. The demand for efficient management systems that handle end-to-end business spending is increasing, from sourcing and requisitions to payments and invoicing. This level of automation significantly reduces the likelihood of errors and redundancies, which can lead to cost savings and increased efficiency. Furthermore, P2P solutions enable businesses to reduce the risk of non-compliance with procurement regulations and policies.

In recent years, the business spend software market has experienced substantial growth, and North America is expected to hold a significant share of this market by 2028. One of the primary reasons for this trend is the increased spending on IT infrastructure and software in the region. In addition, companies in North America are investing heavily in software solutions to enhance their operational efficiency, streamline their processes, and stay competitive in their respective industries.

Manufacturing Segment to Drive Higher Sales for Business Spend Software as It Allows to Gain Real-Time Visibility into Spending

The business spend software market is projected to experience substantial growth in the manufacturing segment, with a higher CAGR expected from 2022 to 2028. In 2021, the manufacturing segment already accounted for the largest revenue in the market. This growth trend can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for cloud-based technology and AI software. In addition, with technological advancements, many large and small-scale industries are turning to spend management platforms to streamline their financial processes and procurement operations.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience significant growth in the business spend software market by 2028. This trend is largely driven by the increasing IT spending and investments in software systems by enterprises across the region. MEs comprise a significant portion of the Asia-Pacific economies, accounting for GDP ranging from 25% to 40%. As these businesses become more aware of the benefits of spend analytics and management software, they are increasingly adopting these solutions to streamline their financial transactions and procurement processes.

SkyQuest has recently released its latest report on the business spend software market. The report covers various topics, including market size, market segmentation, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis, providing valuable insights into the market for businesses looking to invest or expand in this space. The report also delves into the market dynamics, providing insights into the key drivers of market growth and the challenges facing businesses in this space.

Key Developments in the Business Spend Software Market

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has recently announced its acquisition of business spend management software company Coupa for $8 billion in an all-cash transaction. This move will make Coupa a privately held company, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of next year. With Coupa's software, businesses can view and manage their spending in real-time, ensuring that budgets are properly allocated, and resources are used effectively. In addition, Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Coupa is expected to help the company to expand its offerings and reach a wider range of customers.

Teampay, a leading spend management platform, has recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Mastercard and raised $47 million in funding. The round of funding was led by Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Bond and includes participation from other investors such as Cross Creek, CoVenture, and Precursor Ventures. This partnership will also enable Teampay to leverage Mastercard's global presence and extensive experience in the payments industry to enhance its platform further and provide more value to its customers.

Coupa Software, a leading provider of business spend management solutions, has announced the addition of new features to its Coupa Treasury product. These innovations are designed to give companies better visibility into their cash position and projection, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their finances. The new features include enhanced reporting capabilities, allowing businesses to generate custom reports on cash position and projection in real-time. This will give them a more accurate and up-to-date picture of their financial position, enabling them to make better-informed decisions about cash management.

Key Questions Answered in Business Spend Software Market Report

What are the primary drivers behind the investments in the target market, and how have they changed recently?

Which sectors in the business software market are witnessing the most growth, and what is driving this growth?

To what extent do external factors, such as regulatory policies and global economic conditions, impact the target market?

What are some of the distinct challenges businesses encounter when investing in the target market, compared to other regions, and how can they address these challenges?

