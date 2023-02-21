Heavy Metals Testing Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 6.9% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Regional Overview

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Heavy Metals Testing Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The purpose of the Heavy Metals Testing report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Heavy Metals Testing industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions. This industry analysis report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses growth trends and future prospects. This market research report is a resource for getting current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2030. The Heavy Metals Testing market survey report also enlists the foremost competitors and gives insights into the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the Heavy Metals Testing industry.

The heavy metals testing market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 3,666,813.85 thousand by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising popularity of heavy metal testing products among consumers and growing awareness regarding the properties of heavy metal testing products.

Heavy metals are a group of metals and metalloids with relatively high density and are toxic even at ppb levels. Heavy metals normally occur in nature and are essential to life, but they can become toxic through accumulation in organisms. Heavy metal testing is important for irregular levels of toxic or potentially harmful metals in the food, pharmaceutical industry, personal care, or human body. The driving factors growth of the market includes growing consumer awareness regarding packaged Food and personal care ingredients.

Opportunities for Players:

Stringent laws and regulations concerning the safety of products

The strict rules and standards governing food testing and personal care product composition testing will propel the market's expansion because authorities want to ensure that the food on the market is safe for consumption. In order to ensure consumer food safety and the highest possible food quality, along with the possible side effects of using personal care products, the government is developing new laws and regulations. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 600 million people, or about 1 in 10, get diseases from eating tainted food. Therefore, to avoid food contamination and guarantee food safety worldwide, the governments of different countries have established strict laws for personal care products and food &beverage manufacturers.

Technological advancements in heavy metals testing science

The technology significantly influences the global heavy metals testing market by updating old methods and discovering new ways to detect and identify the presence of heavy metals in food articles or personal care products, improving quality and cost reduction. Continuous innovation in this segment and their increasing trend can lead the global heavy metals testing market to face extreme growth in the near future. All segments, such as food, dietary supplements, beverages, feed products, and pharmaceuticals, rely on the advancement in heavy metals testing and analysis. Several limitations are present in the science of heavy metals testing. However, researchers and the scientific community are working hard to overcome the limitations. Due to these reasons, there is an opportunity being created for the global heavy metals testing market.

Some of the major players operating in the Heavy Metals Testing market are:

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific

TÜV SÜD

ALS

Mérieux NutriSciences

Corporation

LGC Limited

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories Inc

EMSL Analytical Inc

ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

OMIC USA Inc

Applied Technical Services

Brooks Applied Labs

Quicksilver Scientific Inc

Symbio LABORATORIES

Alex Stewart International

UFAG LABORATORIEN

Consumer Product Testing

SM Company

Recent Development

In September 2022, LGC opened The Native Antigen Company (TNAC) as part of LGC Clinical Diagnostics at the Oxford Technology Park. This new site offers TNAC expanded manufacturing capacity for producing infectious disease reagants, antibodies and assays, which are vital development in clinical diagnostics. It helped the company to expand its consumer base and support consumers

In July 2022, LGC launched a free app-based cannabis testing training app CannLearn which provides training on various aspects of testing. It will be considered a great tool for people new to the industry to get the required cannabis knowledge

Market intelligence platform will help you understand:

Identify emerging market trends & dynamics

Market intelligence with quality and accuracy

Benchmark against competitors & industry

Explore competitive strategy & market share

Discover regional market opportunities

Deliverable formats include PDF, PPT, Excel & Online Dashboard

Data Bridge Market Research employs a comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecasts possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation which looks market from three different perspectives.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Heavy Metals Testing market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Heavy Metals Testing Market

Market Drivers: Heavy Metals Testing Market

Growing consumer awareness regarding packaged food and personal care ingredients

The demand for high-quality and safe food has increased. This rising demand for high-quality food is caused by the food quality issues such as the Maggi case in 2015. It has been found that Maggi has a poisonous amount of lead. This case made a large consumer base aware, in response to market pressure and reaction to other factors such as health concerns, which have been seen due to the increased number of foodborne illnesses. The increasing incidences of foodborne diseases have prompted consumers to bring about vital changes in their diet and lifestyle, making them more concerned regarding food safety and the quality of the food they purchase. Consumers are very much aware of the food they eat, and food safety is their prime concern when choosing any brand or packaged food item. Food safety is important for consumers' health, the entire food industry, and regulatory authorities. With the rising concern about food safety among consumers, the government is taking initiatives to promote safe food to consumers.

Increase in the occurrence of foodborne diseases

Foodborne illness is caused by the consumption of spoiled or contaminated food with pathogenic microorganisms or inappropriate chemical composition, leading to illness. The rising instances of foodborne disease among consumers globally create huge demand for food chemical and pathogen testing equipment. The primary reason behind the increasing amount of foodborne disease in the food industry is the unaware workforce, food handlers, and manufacturers, as they lack knowledge of modern technologies, good manufacturing practices (GMP), hazard analysis, and critical control point (HACCP) systems, quality control. Several reports state the history and future of these increasing foodborne diseases around the globe.

Key Industry Segmentation: Heavy Metals Testing Market

Technology

ICP

Metals Speciation (Methyl Mercury)

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

Others

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Automation

Software Manual

Semiautomatic

Fully Automatic

Target Metal

Arsenic

Cadmium

Lead

Mercury

Chromium

Tin

Tungsten

Zinc

Nickel

Selenium

Others

End Use

Food

Beverages

Feed Products

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care And Cosmetics

Fats And Oils

Blood And Other Samples

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Heavy Metals Testing Market

The countries in the heavy metals testing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Finland and Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Europe is expected to dominate the global heavy metals testing market due to increasing awareness regarding foodborne diseases. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe heavy metals testing market due to the growing characteristics of heavy metals products.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Heavy Metals Testing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Heavy Metals Testing Market, By Technology Global Heavy Metals Testing Market, By Offering Global Heavy Metals Testing Market, By Automation Global Heavy Metals Testing Market, By Target Metal Global Heavy Metals Testing Market, By End Use Global Heavy Metals Testing Market, By Region Global Heavy Metals Testing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

