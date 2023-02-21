Flash News: OKX Lists USDC Futures for BTC and ETH, Enables Margin Trading for FLOKI and Introduces Buy with Card on OKX Wallet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of February 20, 2023.



OKX announces listing of USDC-margined futures for BTC and ETH

OKX is pleased to announce that it has listed USDC-margined futures for BTC and ETH as of February 21.

With the introduction of BTC/USDC and ETH/USDC futures offerings, OKX is further advancing its customer-first mission of empowering users with a greater range of trading options. OKX listed USDC perpetuals and derivatives in October of 2022 and offers the most USDC pairs of any crypto exchange, with 141 USDC trading pairs and 30 USDC margin pairs.

OKX enables Margin Trading & Savings and List Perpetual for FLOKI

OKX has also introduced FLOKI margin trading, savings and USDT-margined perpetual swaps on both its web and app interfaces.

For details of the tiered margin ratio, please refer to Margin Borrowing Position Tiers

For limits on savings, please refer to the Business Rules for Savings

For USDT-margined perpetual swap trading, please refer to the OKX Perpetual Swap Trading User Agreement



OKX Introduces Buy with Card on OKX Wallet

Users can now link their Visa and Mastercard cards to their OKX accounts and buy crypto directly within the decentralized OKX Wallet.

This new feature is designed to provide users with a seamless and secure way to purchase crypto with ease while keeping full control over their digital assets.

Buy crypto with card on OKX Wallet is available on both the iOS and Android apps and supports the purchase of more than 50 types of cryptocurrencies.

