Drone Delivery in Consumer Goods Thematic Intelligence Report 2022

This report explores the trends which are driving consumer brands towards drone delivery - from pandemic influences to technological advancements.

The report looks at several case studies from major consumer brands who are using drone delivery that provide service in specific locations. The market share of commercial drones will increase from 34% in 2021 to 64% in 2030. As regulations gradually relax, the use of drones across the consumer sector will likely increase over the next three years.



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or, more commonly, drones have been around for decades, but with innovations and rising investments, their popularity has grown significantly in the last three years. Drones have moved beyond military applications and have become more widely used by both consumers and enterprises.

his has been supported by advances in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI).The use of drones in consumer goods will see strong growth over the next five years. Drones are already showing benefits in terms of logistics, as more companies use them for last-mile and middle-mile delivery.



The global drones market will reach $89.6 billion by 2030, up from $13.7 billion in 2021.

Revenue from commercial drones will surpass military sales by 2025, backed by favorable regulations and an increase in beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations.

Drones have the potential to free up a limited labor-force for more creative tasks, meaning companies who invest in drone delivery have great potential to innovate.

Brands that adopt greater drone delivery implementation will be able to reach consumers via more channels.

Understand how global trends are driving drone delivery in consumer goods

Learn about which major FMCG brands are using drone delivery

Find out where the technology hot-spots are and how the markets are trying to catch-up

Discover how drone delivery is impacting the consumer goods industry's ability to innovate and embrace multi-channel delivery effectively

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Impact of drones on consumer goods

Timeline

Value Chain

Hardware

Software

Services

End-user

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Consumer sector scorecard

Glossary

