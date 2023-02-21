PureFacts Revenue Management Platform Selected by GW&K

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leader in revenue management solutions for the investment management industry, today announced that GW&K Investment Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment firm with over $47 billion assets under management, has chosen its platform for fee calculation, processing, and reporting.



PureFacts was chosen by GW&K after an extensive evaluation process, with the goal of consolidating client and institutional fee calculations and billing management under one system for greater firm efficiency.

“We’re excited to be working with GW&K,” said Robert Madej, Founder, and CEO of PureFacts. “They came to the table with high standards for a revenue management solution, and we’re humbled that they chose us. We’re confident our platform and commitment to service excellence will improve their effectiveness and productivity, so they can deliver even better service to their clients.”

PureFacts’ fee calculation and billing solution enables firms to implement revenue management practices that account for every dollar of value, with less overhead and more automated, accurate, and repeatable workflows. The only solution that does true daily calculations, PureFacts’ end-to-end revenue management solution provides:

Automated allocations and reconciliation of transactions, holdings, and / or assets

Automated calculation of receivable and payable fees

Automated asset classification and AI-powered error detection

Customizable solutions able to handle any rule, condition, exclusion, or exception, including flexible rebate and discount management

Easy-to-understand reports and dashboards, with actionable insights



With a longstanding reputation for being the most accurate and reliable calculation engine on the market, PureFacts prides itself on being a best-of-breed solution provider. Having recently raised $37M in financing, the company has invested heavily in its platform with a focus on improving firm workflows, leveraging the power of AI, and seamlessly integrating with all major custodians, CRMs, banking, portfolio management, and accounting systems.

“GW&K is looking forward to the partnership with PureFacts and the expertise they bring to the investment management industry with their innovative billing solutions,” said Dino DiFronzo, Principal, Director of Finance.

ABOUT PUREFACTS FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Founded in 1997, PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of revenue management solutions for the investment industry. Serving over 100 clients with a combined one trillion in assets under management, PureFacts’ wealth-tech solutions help some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management firms and financial institutions grow revenue through better management of fees and actionable, data driven insights. Its solutions help firms retain clients, deliver high quality advice, improve productivity, and prevent costly mistakes. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence, most recently receiving the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 awards.

www.purefacts.com

ABOUT GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

GW&K was founded in 1974 to offer innovative investment solutions consistent with its clients’ objectives. Through the years, the firm has successfully introduced a range of equity and fixed income strategies, all of which are actively managed, research-driven and guided by a clear and disciplined investment process. Today, GW&K manages 32 distinct strategies for a diverse client base, including individuals, corporations, public funds, endowments, foundations and financial institutions. As of January 2023, GW&K had over $47 billion in assets under management.

www.gwkinvest.com

