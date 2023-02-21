Enterprise Search Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Share, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enterprise Search market size is projected to reach US$ 11300 million by 2028, from US$ 4729 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2028.

Enterprise Search Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Enterprise Search market during 2023-2028.

Enterprise Search market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Enterprise Search Market

The increasing demand for time-saving data search solutions is expected to be the key growth factor for the enterprise search market. The increasing data volumes sourced from different gateways in the Search Appliances has created a need for managing it. Enterprise search solutions help in organizing and managing this data, due to which these solutions have found a large adoption in the Search Appliances. Enterprise search solutions enable the availability of required data or information to the user from a pool of databases, emails, intranet, data management systems, and so on. It saves the operation time and money for the enterprise by efficiently managing information and searching for required information without any hassles. Additionally, it offers a security layer by allowing only authorized personnel to access information.



The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.

Global Enterprise Search key players include IBM Corp, SAP AG, Dassault Systemes, Oracle, Microsoft, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, Local Installations is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Banking and Finance, followed by Government and Commercial offices, Retail, Healthcare, etc.

Global Enterprise Search Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Local Installations

Hosted Versions

Search Appliances

Applications: -

Government and Commercial Offices

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

IBM Corp

SAP AG

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Coveo Corp

Marklogic Inc

Concept Searching Limited

Lucid Work

Hyland

X1 Technologies

Micro Focus

Attivio Inc

Expert System Inc

Key Benefits of Enterprise Search Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Enterprise Search Market

