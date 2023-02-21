Ahana Adds New Awards and Industry Recognitions for Data and Analytics Innovations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced many new awards and industry accolades for its data and analytics innovations as it exited 2022 and kicked-off 2023. Ahana Cloud for Presto is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS, a cloud-native managed service that gives customers complete control and visibility of Presto clusters and their data.

“Touted as the best of both the data warehouse and data lake worlds, the Data Lakehouse is giving customers the flexibility, scale and cost management benefits of the data lake coupled with the data management capabilities of the data warehouse,” said Steven Mih, Cofounder and CEO, Ahana. “With the Ahana Cloud for Presto managed service, we’ve delivered a prescriptive approach to building an open SQL data lakehouse that brings the best of the data warehouse and the data lake using open, non-proprietary technologies. We are excited to help our customers future-proof their business with this approach.”

Recent award recognitions, include:

DBTA , “Trend Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2023” – These products, platforms and services range from long-established offerings that are evolving to meet the needs of their loyal constituents to breakthrough technologies that may only be in the early stages of adoption. However, the common element for all is that they represent a commitment to innovation and seek to provide organizations with tools to address changing market requirements. Ahana is included in this list of most significant products.

CDO (Chief Data Officer) Magazine, "Global Data Founders List 2022." The world of data and analytics is rapidly expanding its dominion, resulting in digital innovation that is reshaping the sector. The development of technology is creating a plethora of chances for businesses and individuals to flourish in the competitive tech world. With the rapid evolution of disruptive technologies, leading a business is more difficult than ever. CDO presents the Global Data Founders' List 2022, which includes Ahana's Founder and CEO Steven Mih.

2022 - 2023 Cloud Awards - Ahana Cloud for Presto has been declared a finalist for two Cloud Awards in the international Cloud Awards competition, including Best Cloud-Native Project / Solution and Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution. Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Advancing to the next stage of The Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement and we're excited to celebrate with all those finalists who made the cut."

CRN, "The 10 Coolest Business and Analytic Tools of 2022" – Businesses and organizations increasingly rely on data and data analysis for everything from making day-to-day business decisions to long-range strategic planning. Data analytics also plays a critical role in major initiatives like business process automation and digital transformation. CRN lists Ahana Cloud for Presto to its list of 10 of the coolest business analytics tools that can help businesses find efficient ways to analyze and leverage data for competitive advantage.

InsideBIGDATA, "IMPACT 50 List for Q1 2023" – Ahana earned an Honorable Mention as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the list have proven their relevance by the way they're impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services.



About Ahana

Ahana is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS with the vision to be the SQL engine for the Open Data Lakehouse. Presto, the open source project created by Meta and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, Third Point Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and Presto Slack .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io