Clean Earth’s Fullcircle™ Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program Supports Sustainability Achievements

Advanced waste lifecycle program helps manufacturing and industrial customers access more sustainable disposal options

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that its Clean Earth division’s Fullcircle™ program exceeded its 2022 growth target and helped customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Last year, the Fullcircle program transformed over 16 million pounds of soap-like by-product into an industrial cleaner, converted over 23 million pounds of waste material to more sustainable engineered fuel solutions, and diverted over 1 million pounds of bulk-making waste from traditional disposal to compost.

Fullcircle is Clean Earth’s Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program, a concierge service that carefully and strategically analyzes waste before it even happens. From initial product concept to lifecycle completion and everything in between, the Fullcircle program provides solutions that aim to eliminate all the waste, recycle as much as possible, and build a scalable program for customers focused on zero waste.

Recognized by Environment + Energy Leader as a 2022 Project of the Year, the Fullcircle program launched in 2021 to help customers access solutions to eliminate waste sustainably and recycle as much as possible. The program equips manufacturing and industrial businesses with opportunities to increase transparency and traceability to support sustainability efforts and improve business outcomes.

“The Fullcircle program provides tailored waste solutions for our customers,” said Holly Gamage, Senior Director of Fullcircle. “Since its inception, the program has helped Clean Earth surpass its aggressive goal to derive 90 percent of annual revenue from environmental products and services. In 2022, 100 percent of Clean Earth’s revenue came from environmental products and services, in part due to the success of the Fullcircle program.”

Clean Earth deploys a multipronged approach to help customers achieve their sustainability goals. Through the Fullcircle program, Clean Earth researches, implements, transforms and manages hard to recycle products and waste streams for alternative use. These products include manufacturing by-products, products such as homecare, haircare, cleaning items, medical devices, and associated packaging that cannot be sold and often lack sustainable alternative use options. The Fullcircle program approach tailors solutions to drive reduce, reuse, repurpose and recycle sustainability goals of our customers.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

