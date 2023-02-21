89bio to Present Additional Pegozafermin Data in Severe Hypertriglyceridemia from Phase 2 ENTRIGUE Study at American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced additional pegozafermin data from the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE study in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology to be held March 4-6, 2023 in New Orleans.



Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Pegozafermin Provides Beneficial Lipid Effects in Subjects with Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) Regardless of Background Lipid Modifying Therapy Status: An Analysis of the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE Study

Poster Number: 184

Format: Poster presentation

Session: 1314 - Prevention and Health Promotion: Lipids 4

Presenting Authors: Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and, Valentin Fuster, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, March 4, 12:45-1:30 p.m. CT

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

investors@89bio.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

sseapy@realchemistry.com