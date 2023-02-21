Enphase Energy Launches IQ Batteries In Austria

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced it has started shipping IQ™ Batteries to customers in Austria, further expanding the product’s availability in the European market. IQ Batteries are also currently available to customers in Belgium, Germany, and North America.



In 2021, the Austrian National Parliament established a law to move Austria to 100 percent renewable energy generation by 2030. According to a recent report by Photovoltaic Austria, newly installed solar capacity in the country doubled between 2020 and 2021. In 2022, Photovoltaic Austria estimates newly installed solar capacity was between 1.0 and 1.4 gigawatts. Additionally, Austria is listed as a top four residential battery storage market in Europe, which is expected to grow more than 400 percent by 2025, according to the European Market Outlook for Residential Battery Storage 2021-2025 analyses by SolarPower Europe.

The Enphase® Energy System™ with IQ Batteries offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to an aggregate 42kWh and can be upgraded throughout the lifetime of the system. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades for enhanced longevity and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their system. This includes the self-consumption feature, which minimizes the use of electricity from the grid. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support.

“We are excited to partner with Enphase to offer our customers an innovative and reliable home energy system with IQ Batteries,” said Max Ostendorp, co-founder of HalloSonne. “IQ Batteries complement our solar solution and create a flexible and scalable energy system that can grow with our customers’ needs.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability.

“As an installer, safety during installation and operation is of utmost importance, so IQ Batteries are a major selling point for us,” said Gerhard Bradler, CEO at Chargewell GmbH. “We’re proud to now offer one of the most flexible and reliable home energy systems to our customers in Austria.”

The Enphase IQ® Microinverters are also available to homeowners in Austria. IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The microinverters are designed to be long-lasting energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty in Austria.

“We appreciate Enphase’s commitment to high-quality products and services,” said Manfred Weissenbacher, technical director at Plus PV GmbH. “IQ Batteries paired with the complete Enphase Energy System give our customers one of the best home energy management solutions on the market."

“We are excited to be working with some of the leading solar installers in Austria dedicated to delivering high-quality and reliable energy products to homeowners,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Enphase is committed to providing our European customers with best-in-class home energy management systems and enhanced energy security.”

