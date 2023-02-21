RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Ascended to 2023 Top 50 Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has inducted REVO into the 2023 winningest Top 50 performing companies. Today's prestigious Top 50 honor and ascension places RevoluGROUP in the top 3% of no less than 1713 peer companies listed on the TSX.V, serving as a testament to our continued accomplishments and corporate emphasis on shareholder value.



About the 2023 TSX Venture Exchange Top 50 Companies Awards

The companies on this year's Venture 50 have achieved notable success and growth via public markets. The Venture 50 Awards is the stock exchange's recognition program showcasing the top-performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Each year ten companies from each of the five industries ascend above their 1713 publicly listed peers to win this prestigious achievement award. Top 50 inductees gain national media exposure and increased visibility from multiple year-long events commencing with a special televised opening bell ceremony of the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 21st, 2023, presented by Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Recap of RevoluGROUP Achievements Over the Past Year

Throughout 2022, REVO has signed and partnered with some of the world's largest financial institutions. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is a USD 25.40 billion market cap U.S. retail bank. PNC Bank, USA (NASDAQ: PNC) is a USD 64 Billion market cap U.S. Bank. Markedly, USD 46.98 billion Fintech Payment leader WorldPay Inc. (NYSE: W.P.) also signed onto our tech. Quite probably the most impressive was the alliance with USD 386.23 billion VISA Inc. (NASDAQ: V). Other notable 2022 achievements include the Central Bank officially granting the Company inscription approval as one of Europe's first authorized Crypto Stored Value and Trading entities. The Company also launched the Forex-focused platform RevoluTRANSFER. Last but not least, over the past 12 months, the Company's financial platform RevoluSEND has increased its geographic and financial services footprint from 109 to 134 countries and territories, with noteworthy additions including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to name but a few.

A Message from Steve Marshall, CEO of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

In collaboration with the TSX Venture Exchange, Company CEO Steve Marshall participated in a short video interview outlining some of the Company's recent achievements leading up to the 2023 Venture 50 accolade. https://tinyurl.com/3tn365wh

CEO Steve Marshall commented on today's achievement award "We want to thank Mr. Loui Anastasopoulos and the entire TSX Exchange team for bestowing upon us this prestigious award and formal recognition. Situating RevoluGROUP within the top 3% of all listed companies is truly an honor and a testament to our continued efforts to bring our shareholders the value they deserve, without whom we would not be in this fortunate position we find ourselves today."

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 192,356,376 shares issued and outstanding.

