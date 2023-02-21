Apica Introduces New Microsoft 365 Monitoring Suite

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica Systems, the leader in digital performance monitoring and observability, announced the rollout of its Microsoft 365 monitoring suite availability and quality solution. The first phase of the Microsoft 365 Monitoring Suite includes base, standard, and enterprise packages to meet the individual needs of any organization.

The new monitoring suite is baked into the Apica Ascent platform, providing customers with detailed reports and visualizations that allow them to quickly identify the root cause of any performance problems with Outlook, Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, and Teams. The Microsoft 365 monitoring suite is available now and can be deployed into any branch office using Apica Private Agents or through dedicated hosting to allow customers to test from the cloud.

Dedicated Microsoft 365 monitoring solutions are rapidly being adopted by digitally driven enterprises. Gartner* predicts that by 2025 half of organizations that use Microsoft 365 will adopt a third-party monitoring solution, up from less than 10% in 2020.

"With the fragmentation of locations where employees are doing their work, it's more important than ever to ensure the availability of the most popular productivity apps," said Apica Chief Product Officer Jason Haworth. "We are pleased to introduce this solution that delivers all the metrics and actionable insights you need, right out of the box."

The Apica Microsoft 365 Monitoring Suite has been designed from the ground up to support enterprises with branch offices and remote workers, to ensure Microsoft 365 availability and quality everywhere it is needed. This is especially important in the current hybrid work environment, where ensuring application access is critical for business continuity. The suite provides a robust alternative to error-prone manual processes for monitoring and eliminates the need for multiple-point products.

Microsoft 365 Monitoring Suite Features:

Apica's new product suite helps ensure optimal performance for users wherever they are and includes the following features:

Base Package

One Location

One Desktop Application Check (DAC)

Two URL/SLA checks (Covering one Service)

Standard Package

One Location

Three DAC checks - Outlook / Teams / OneDrive (Initial Setup)

(Initial Setup) Six API/SLA checks covering three services

Compound Check for an aggregated SLA view

Enterprise Package

Two or more locations

Six DAC checks

Twelve API/service-level agreement checks covering six services

Compound Check for an aggregated SLA view

Apica Microsoft 365 Monitoring is available now, and pricing is available upon request.

