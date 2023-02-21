EcoClear Products to Showcase and Attend AAHOA Central Midwest Regional Conference and Trade Show

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClear Products, maker of award-winning environmentally friendly cleansers, pesticides and odor eliminators, will showcase its new and established products to a key market at the AAHOA Central Midwest Regional Conference & Trade Show.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, March 1, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Overland Park, Kansas, is the largest regional event connecting hotel operators and vendors. The AAHOA is the nation's largest hotel owners association, with its 20,000 members owning 60% of U.S. hotels.

At the show, hotel operators will be seeking new solutions that help them deliver peak guest services while meeting budget and ROI targets. The event also provides hoteliers with the opportunity to catch up on the latest industry news and updates as well as network with fellow AAHOA members and political leaders from the area.

"EcoClear has a track record of helping to keep hotel facilities clean and pest-free while also being safe for guests and economical," said Christopher Stidd, founder and CEO of EcoClear Products. "The AAHOA Midwest Regional Tradeshow provides us with a great opportunity to inform leading hotel owners and operators of our expanded and continually improving product lines."

Among the EcoClear products being showcased at the event:

RatX Bait Discs:

Ready-made rat control discs that are perfect for use in RatX® bait stations or similar outdoor bait boxes. Weather-resistant, they're perfect for sheds, barns, or any area exposed to more extreme weather conditions. EcoClear's patented blend of food-grade ingredients presents an attractive taste and scent to draw rats, making them the choice of professionals and homeowners alike.

RatX Throw Packs:

For hard-to-reach areas like rat burrows, easy-to-use RatX® Throw Packs are formulated using naturally derived ingredients and contain a measured dose of RatX® pellets, effective for indoor and outdoor rat control. The bag is made of biodegradable and compostable cellophane—easy for rats to chew through.

SmokeOut® RTU Spray:

Instantly and safely removes smoke-related odors on contact, instead of simply masking odor-causing molecules (such as air fresheners). Formulated to eliminate the stubborn unpleasant odors left behind by cigarettes, cigars, and pipes, SmokeOut® destroys smoke smells at their source—both in the air and on fabrics and other porous surfaces.

SmokeOut® Cannabis RTU Spray:

Easily control and neutralize the unmistakable odor of cannabis with SmokeOut® Cannabis ready-to-use (RTU) spray. The scientifically tested and approved formula completely neutralizes odor molecules caused by unburned or smoked cannabis.

System 6: A novel single-component cleansing system developed to deliver unsurpassed cleaning performance in the most demanding janitorial and housekeeping applications. When using the System-6® dispenser (sold separately), six preset blends operate at the touch of a button to automatically measure, mix and dispense a ready-to-use cleaning solution. This means you can easily tailor your specific cleaning application, using your existing water source on-site.

EcoClear Products boasts safe, effective and harmless cleaning agents that use patented and proprietary compounds and processes. Its chemists have received Presidential Awards for "green" chemistry as a result of their extensive experience in pesticides, rodenticides and detergents and their passion for creating innovative offerings.

To learn more, visit http://www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products, Inc. is a leading developer of specialty products, which include ecological cleaning, odor removal products, and pest control solutions. Based in Sarasota, Florida, and founded in 2013, EcoClear's mission is to develop innovative and effective products safe for people, pets, and wildlife. EcoClear has been recognized for its commitment to advancements in sustainable chemistry and efficacy. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro

