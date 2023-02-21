Odynn Announces The Launch of Awayz, a Live Cash and Award Pricer Helping Travelers Redeem Their Points for The Best Value and Save on Their Next Stay





Awayz users can determine the optimal way to pay for their next stay by comparing cash and points pricing side-by-side for the best value.

LAKEVILLE, Conn., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odynn, the creator of the award-winning Card Curator app, announces the launch of its newest product Awayz . Awayz is a live cash and award pricer that helps travelers spend or redeem their rewards wisely by displaying the “best” value in both cash and points for over 15,000 Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG hotels across the globe in every search.



Awayz addresses the gap between consumers and loyalty programs with its side-by-side comparison of cash and points pricing, which serves as a guide to determine the optimal way to pay for their next stay. This unique solution gives consumers independently valued loyalty programs for all programs with tailored booking recommendations based on their award balances and credit cards. Specifically, users are shown a pricing breakdown of their hotel and bank points so they know how much to redeem from the respective programs for any given stay. In addition, Awayz uses natural language processing that continuously pulls rewards data from transfer partners, ensuring that users are receiving the latest best points redemption options.





With Awayz’s pricing breakdown feature, users know how many points to redeem from each hotel and loyalty program for any given trip.

Value-added features allow users to search all or specific hotels in the points currency of their choice including transfer award programs like Chase, American Express, and Bilt.

Awayz further maximizes awards with additional features such as award availability in calendar view, which highlights dates with the lowest points or cash price, and weekly email alerts on the latest deals. Plus, users are sure never to miss out on free nights as they can customize their search with free night certificates. Moreover, fifth-night or fourth-night free offers are shown for Marriott, Hilton, and IHG hotels, reminding rewards members to utilize the programs’ perks.

“At Odynn, our goal is to empower consumers by demystifying the award space for everyone,” said Odynn Founder and CEO John Taylor Garner. “It’s not a secret that loyalty programs are so opaque leaving members to redeem their benefits poorly or not at all. With Awayz, our users no longer need to guess the value of their points or redeem their awards for less as our points pricing is 99% accurate, which is also an industry first.”

The availability of this web application comes as more Americans are looking to mix their travels with leisure and work. With the demand for travel showing no signs of slowing down, Awayz is positioned to be the “go-to” tool for travel planning, giving users the estimated total cost of their trip in one place and allowing them to book directly with their preferred portal.

About Odynn

Odynn is the first and only true independent awards optimization platform that automatically helps users earn and redeem their points and miles, without spending more. With its award-winning Card Curator app, users can earn on average $4,000 a year in credit card rewards. Odynn further maximizes awards with its web application Awayz, a live cash and award pricer that enables users to redeem their points for the best value. Odynn’s suite of products are designed by algorithm and rewards experts to maximize earnings and offer individually tailored recommendations based on each user’s objectives—not influenced by card issuers or third parties. With guaranteed security and customization, Odynn’s products seek to demystify loyalty programs for consumers who want to maximize the value of their spending but don’t have the time or inclination to decipher the fine print. Odynn is privately held and is based in Lakeville, CT. For more information, visit www.odynn.com .

