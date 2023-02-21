Stroke Rehabilitation Market Size to Surpass US$ 679.6 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9%| Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recorded sales of US$ 266.4 Million in 2021, the global Stroke Rehabilitation Market is predicted to experience high growth over the years ahead, owing to high product adoption globally. Demand for stroke rehabilitation is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2032. The stroke rehabilitation industry is set to be valued at US$ 679.6 Million by 2032.



Researchers are exploring recovery and rehabilitation treatments, which can have a time window of days, weeks, or months after a stroke, in parallel with efforts to improve acute stroke therapy. Therapies aimed at maximizing function in brain areas that survive a stroke or compensatory techniques to increase overall function are utilized to attain this goal.

Rehabilitation has been shown to help people recover from strokes. Repetitive, task-specific practices with performance feedback, often provided by rehabilitation specialists, improves the recovery of specific capabilities such as walking and upper-limb movements.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33088

Majority of stroke victims survive the initial event, but they continue to live with considerable disability for years. In the United States alone, there are over 6 million stroke survivors. As a result, research into medicines that improve the quality of life of stroke patients in the chronic phase is crucial. Several studies have found that constraint-induced treatment, locomotor training, fluoxetine, and LDOPA, all offer considerable benefits in this area. Widespread adoption, on the other hand, remains elusive, and recent negative studies highlight the need for a deeper understanding of recovery/rehabilitation and its management.

In order to increase the intensity, repetitions, specificity, and feedback during the stroke rehabilitation process, the use of technological devices is essential. Some medical devices such as electrical stimulators, robotic stimulators, wireless stimulators, non-invasive stimulators, cognitive stimulators, and others can be used in the rehabilitation of post-stroke patients. Key market players are working on developing new rehabilitation devices that can help the stroke rehabilitation market grow.

MicroTransponder has developed the Vivistim Paired VNS system, a drug-free rehabilitation solution for patients associated with ischemic stroke. It received approval in August 2021.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Electrical stimulators are more widely used than robotic stimulators, wireless stimulators, non-invasive stimulators, cognitive stimulators, and others in terms of volume. The segment held 70.6% value market share in 2021.

By stroke, ischemic strokes accounted for a market share of around 85.9% in 2021.

Hospitals and rehabilitation centers are focused on the rehabilitation of post-stroke patients. These segments together held a high market share of 53.9% in 2021.

The North America stroke rehabilitation market accounted for 34.4% of the global market share in 2021. This is due to the presence of key players in this region.

“Rising number of specialists for stroke rehabilitation, high prevalence of stroke, and increasing adoption of technology-based rehabilitation will drive demand growth of stroke rehabilitation over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33088

Market Competition

Key suppliers of rehabilitation devices are focused on strategic collaborations and acquisitions to increase their market share value. Furthermore, throughout the ongoing pandemic, persistent demand for various treatments and devices is projected to benefit top corporations.

Penumbra, Inc. (REAL System)

Saebo Inc

Shanghai Siyi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

DJO Global

Shenzhen XFT Medical

Soterix Medical Inc.

Restorative Therapies

Zynex Medical, Inc

MYOLYN

ACP - Accelerated Care Plus. And others

Market expansion is being fuelled by rising demand for home care settings, high demand for early diagnosis, and rising use of precision medicine.

In April 2022, Fesia Technology Company signed a distribution agreement with Chinesport Physiotherapy Company for the products Fesia Grasp and Fesia Walk.

In April 2021, DJO global completed the acquisition of MedShape, Inc., a privately-held medical device manufacturing company.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the stroke rehabilitation market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33088

The research study is based

on the product (electrical stimulators [tabletop, wearable], robotic stimulators, wireless stimulators, non-invasive stimulators, cognitive stimulators, and others),

(electrical stimulators [tabletop, wearable], robotic stimulators, wireless stimulators, non-invasive stimulators, cognitive stimulators, and others), on the stroke (ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic stroke),

(ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic stroke), on the end user (hospitals, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term treatment centers, home care settings, and rehabilitation centers),

(hospitals, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term treatment centers, home care settings, and rehabilitation centers), on the across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how growth of the stroke rehabilitation market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com