Ultrafast Laser Technological Advancement in Optimal Output Leading to Higher Sales of USD 7,029.32 Million by 2032, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ultrafast laser market will enjoy the valuation of US$ 1,872.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow with the healthy CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The market is poised to grow with the increase of automobile industry and industrialization in various countries.



The East Asia region is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for ultrafast lasers in various industries and the presence of manufacturing industries in the region.

Moreover, with the increasing population and a rising number of growing medical applications like dentistry, dermatology also increases. Various kinds of cosmetic treatments such as tattoo removal and hair removal techniques are factors boosting the growth of the market.

Materials processing influenced by its uses for cutting, soldering, hardening, ablating, pulsed laser deposition, surface treatment, drilling, welding, cladding, micromachining, and lithography will also boost the demand for the market.

Further, increasing manufacturing activities and rapid urbanization provide an immense growth opportunity in the region. The consumer electronics market enables growth in the market for high consumption in precision micromachining application that includes flat panel display manufacturing, thin film micromachining, and others. Each of these technologies uses laser applications for improved yields in the manufacturing phase.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ultrafast laser market is projected to grow 3.8 X and reach US$ 7,029.32 million by 2032.

and reach by 2032. The market witnessed 1.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

CAGR between 2017 and 2021. Under type segment, fiber lasers will dominate the market with US$ 813.0 million valuation in 2022.

valuation in 2022. Aerospace and Defence segment is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 308.4 million by 2022 end.

by 2022 end. East Asia dominated the market with 30.9% market share in 2021.

Key Companies Profiled

Amplitude Laser Group

Coherent Inc.

EKSPLA

JDS Uniphase Corporation (VIAVI Solutions)

Jenoptik AG

Laser Quantum (Novanta Technologies UK Limited)

MKS Instruments Inc.

NKT Photonics A/S

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF Laser GmbH + Co. KG

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Toptica Photonics Inc

Competitive Landscape

The global ultrafast laser market is fragmented with the presence of numerous local and regional players. Market players are focusing on new product rollouts with large R&D and collaboration investments that substantially improve market growth.

Prominent manufacturers of ultrafast lasers use expansion strategies including introducing new technologically enhanced lasers for specific end-use industries, expanding virtual footprint, cooperating with other manufacturers, and signing acquisition agreements.

In October 2021, Han`s Laser partnered with China International Marine Containers (CIMC) to accelerate smart manufacturing.

From 2020 onwards, EKSPLA, a developer of laser systems, solid-state lasers, and optoelectronics and is now customizing its product portfolio by the introduction of a new technology called the Extreme Light Infrastructure Attosecond Light Pulse Source (LI-ALPS).

In May 2021, Coherent Inc. announced the introduction of a new website aimed at strengthening existing customer relationships and forging new ones. This revamped website includes new tabs detailing customer success stories, a new resources center, a direct link to its product catalogue, and improved accessibility for visitors with disabilities

Market Development

The automotive industry has witnessed growth in recent years. Along with it, the consumer electronics, R&D industry, aerospace & defence, power and energy industry are also burgeoning. The ultrafast laser is used in vivid industries and they serve vital application. Technological advancements in the ultrafast laser which make them safer, easy to use, sensitive to smaller wavelengths are in demand.

In order to capture, significant market share, market players have created integrated sales channel to streamline their supply chain. Also, they have created direct partnership with end users in order to avoid margin leakage.

Segmentation of Ultrafast Laser Industry Research

By Type: Titanium–Sapphire Lasers Mode-Locked Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers Fiber Lasers Mode-Locked Dye Lasers Mode-Locked Diode Lasers Others

By Pulse Duration: Picosecond Femtosecond

By Application: Micromachining Flat panel display manufacturing Thin films micromachining Two-photon polymerization Precision micromachining Others Medical Medical device fabrication Cardiovascular stent manufacturing Laser eye surgery Others Bio-Imaging Multiphoton microscopy Multimodal imaging Others Scientific Research Multi-dimensional spectroscopy THz spectroscopy Coherent control High harmonic generation, EUV Others

By End Us: Consumer Electronics Healthcare & Life Science Automotive Aerospace and Defense Industrial Research & Academics

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ultrafast laser market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (titanium-sapphire lasers, mode-locked diode-pumped bulk lasers, fiber lasers, mode-locked dye lasers, mode-locked diode lasers, and others),pulse duration(picosecond, and femtosecond), end use (consumer electronics, healthcare & life science, automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial, and research & academics), application ( micromachining (flat panel display manufacturing, thin films micromachining, two-photon polymerization, precision micromachining, others), medical (medical device fabrication, cardiovascular stent manufacturing, laser eye surgery, and others), bio-imaging (multiphoton microscopy, multimodal imaging, and others), scientific research (multi-dimensional spectroscopy, THz spectroscopy, coherent control, high harmonic generation, and other)) and across key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

