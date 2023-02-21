Future Scope of Automated Liquid Handling Market Expects to See Significant Growth During 2023-2030

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reports Insights the growth projections for the Automated Liquid Handling Market impressive, with an estimated CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market's worth was USD 1.3 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach over USD 2.4 Billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to increasing investments in genomics and proteomics research, as well as the adoption of automation in forensic analysis and clinical diagnostics.

Automated liquid handling refers to the use of robotic systems to accurately and precisely transfer liquid samples between containers or wells. The goal of automated liquid handling is to increase the throughput and reproducibility of liquid handling tasks such as sample preparation, purification, and dispensing. Such automated liquid handling systems typically consist of a deck with multiple positions for containers of liquids, a pipetting module with one or more pipette heads, and software that controls the movements of the pipette heads and coordinates the transfer of liquid between containers.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, QIAGEN N.V. introduced the product named QIAcube Connect MDx which is a flexible automated sample processing platform for molecular diagnostic labs. The product is available globally in markets such as the U.S. and Canada, as well as the European Union.

In November 2021, Anton Paar TriTec launched a new product called the Hit 300, which enables small and medium-sized companies, schools, and universities to access nanoindentation technology for research and training purposes. The Hit 300 can measure up to 600 samples per hour and is easy to use, with setup taking only 15 minutes and enrollment less than an hour due to the intuitive product design.

In February 2022, SPT Labtech revealed the apricot DC1, a 4-in-1 automated liquid handling system, at the SLAS 2022 International Conference and Exhibition in Boston. The system is designed to simplify daily pipetting procedures across various applications by providing a compact automated pipettor for laboratories.

List of Major Automated Liquid Handling Market Players

The automated liquid handling market is expected to witness increased growth as many manufacturers are offering a range of products and solutions. The market is highly competitive due to the continuous development of new products and technologies by market players to meet the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. The market comprises a large number of notable players who are operating in the market environment such as —

Agilent

Analytik Jena

Anton-Paar

Aurora Biomed

Distek

Elemental Scientific

Ellutia

EST Analytical

Fritsch International

GBC Scientific Equipment

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GERSTEL GmbH & Co.KG

Gilson

Hitachi

Hamilton Company

iChrom

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Scientific

SPT Labtech

QIAGEN N.V.

The automated liquid handling market is highly competitive, and manufacturers are continually developing new products and technologies to stay ahead of the competition. In recent years, there has been a focus on developing systems that are more flexible, scalable, and easy to use. Also, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms within such systems to improve the efficiency and accuracy of liquid handling tasks resulted in the high adoption of pipetting systems, liquid handling workstations, and liquid handling robots. Thus, increased focus on designing such systems for specific applications such as high-throughput screening, genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery boosts the automated liquid handling market statistics.



Automated Liquid Handling Market Scope Below:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 2.4 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 9.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Agilent, Analytik Jena, Anton-Paar, Aurora Biomed, Distek, Elemental Scientific, Ellutia, EST Analytical, Fritsch International, GBC Scientific Equipment, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Gerstel, Gilson, Hitachi, Hamilton Company, iChrom, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SPT Labtech, QIAGEN N.V., Shimadzu Scientific By Product Workstations, Reagents & Consumables (Tubes and Plates, Reagents Containers, Others) By Type Automated Liquid Handling Systems, Semi-Automated Liquid Handling Systems By Procedure Serial Dilution, Plate Reformatting, Plate Replication, PCR Setup, High-Throughput Screening, Cell Culture, Whole Genome Amplification, Array Printing, Others By Modality Fixed Tips, Disposable Tips By Application Drug Discovery, Forensics, Clinical Research, Pharmaceutical Development, Cancer & Genomic Research, Bioprocessing/Biotechnology, Others By End Use Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others By Distribution Channels Direct Sales, Indirect Sales Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa





Key Market Highlights

The global automated liquid handling market size is expected to reach over USD 2.4 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, automated liquid handling is categorized based on their product into workstations, reagents & consumables (tubes and plates, reagents containers, and others).

In the context of type, the market is divided into automated liquid handling systems, and semi-automated liquid handling systems.

On the basis of the procedure, the market is separated into serial dilution, plate reformatting, plate replication, PCR setup, high-throughput screening, cell culture, whole genome amplification, array printing, and others.

The market is segmented by modality into fixed tips and disposable tips.

Further, the applications of automated liquid handling comprise drug discovery, forensics, clinical research, pharmaceutical development, cancer & genomic research, bioprocessing/biotechnology, and others.

As per the end use, the market is categorized into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

The automated liquid handling market is segmented according to the distribution channels into direct sales and indirect sales.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the increased expenditures on pharmaceutical development in terms of capital and research and development.

Automated Liquid Handling Market Segmentation Details:

Based on product, the workstation segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The large usage of workstations for managing the precise dispensing of reagents for high-throughput sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and other genomic applications due to precise measurement and handling of reagents for the accuracy of the results. Also, the large-scale usage of such automated workstations to handle the dispensing of precise volumes of reagents for clinical assays fuels the segment demand for ensuring accuracy and reproducibility in diagnostic testing.

Based on type, automated liquid handling systems contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The large usage of such systems in the preparation of protein samples for analysis boosts segment growth in terms of high-throughput proteomics applications such as drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics. Moreover, the growing demand for automated liquid handling systems in clinical laboratories for the preparation of patient samples for diagnostic testing in terms of improved accuracy and efficiency of clinical testing also fuels the market demand in terms of dilutions, transfers, and dispensing.

Based on the procedure, the serial dilution segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period in terms of volume. The rising usage of serial dilution in automated liquid handling for antibody screening applications to test the binding affinity of the antibodies at different concentrations is anticipated to support segment growth. Such a procedure is used by an automated workstation to dispense the antibody at different dilutions into assay plates for testing.

Based on modality, the disposable tips segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The increased focus on designing disposable tips to be used once and then discarded to reduce the risk of sample cross-contamination supports the demand for such tips in applications where sample purity is critical such as genomics or clinical diagnostics. Further, the convenient usage of disposable tips in automated liquid handling systems as compared to traditional pipetting methods where pipettes need to be calibrated and checked for accuracy boosts the segment growth. Disposable tips are pre-calibrated which eliminates the need for calibration, and are also easily replaced to reduce the downtime between test runs.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical development segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The increased usage of automated liquid handling systems in drug formulation for precise dispensing of excipients and active ingredients supports the segment demand for the development of stable and effective formulations. Furthermore, large-scale usage of automated liquid handling systems in assay development for dispensing of reagents and samples into microplates in terms of reduced risk of error and improved assay reproducibility also supports segment growth.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment contributed the largest shares to the automated liquid handling market growth in 2022. The growing demand for automated liquid handling systems in high-throughput screening of large numbers of compounds for their biological activity accelerates the adoption of such systems among researchers to screen thousands of samples in a single experiment. Moreover, the increased need of performing quality control (QC) testing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on their products to ensure compliance with regulatory standards also supports the demand for automated liquid handling systems. Such systems are largely deployed to automate the preparation of reagents and samples for QC testing along with the rapid processing of large numbers of samples.

Based on distribution channels, the direct sales segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The complex nature of automated liquid handling systems typically results in the demand for technical support by customers to set up and operate the systems. Thus, manufacturers have complete control over providing the customers with access to technical support teams with a deep understanding of the product through direct sales of the product which also leads to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Based on region, North America contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The large presence of biopharmaceutical businesses in the region along with increased expenditures on research and development of effective pharmaceuticals support the market growth in the North American region in terms of increasing demand for high-throughput screening and the need for efficient and accurate liquid handling.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Segmentation:



By Product Workstations Reagents & Consumables Tubes and Plates Reagents Containers Others

By Type Automated Liquid Handling Systems Semi-Automated Liquid Handling Systems

By Procedure Serial Dilution Plate Reformatting Plate Replication PCR Setup High-Throughput Screening Cell Culture Whole Genome Amplification Array Printing Others

By Modality Fixed Tips Disposable Tips

By Application Drug Discovery Forensics Clinical Research Pharmaceutical Development Cancer & Genomic Research Bioprocessing/Biotechnology Others

By End Use Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



