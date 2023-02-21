New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Bus & Coach Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421136/?utm_source=GNW



The South America Bus & Coach market was valued around USD 2428.00 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3457.22 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.73% through 2027. The bus & coach market is growing at a rapid rate because of the demand for public transport for daily travel, rising demand for electric vehicles, and its cost-effectiveness.

Buses serve urban, suburban, and rural areas and are the most popular mode of public transportation.Additionally, they are the most economical and adaptable type of public transportation, needing little upfront investment to add additional lines or routes.



Moreover, with the concern regarding environmental pollution, manufactures and government are promoting the adoption of the electric vehicle.With low emissions, better driving experience, low operating cost and less maintenance, the electric buses & coaches adoption is increasing at a rapid growth rate.



The government is also developing infrastructure to enhance the public transport network in countries.

Governments and organizations around the world implemented unprecedented levels of transportation and mobility restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Mobility preferences and behavior are significantly influenced by physical distance.



Many individuals will move to a form of transportation that lowers the danger of transmission. Private vehicle owners will use them more frequently, while individuals who previously relied on public transportation may convert to another mode, such as biking or walking.

Increase in Demand of Electric Buses

The electric buses segment increased at the fastest CAGR till 2021.Electric buses and coaches are growing at a rapid rate because of the low emission, no noise pollution, less operating cost, and less maintenance as compared to the diesel/petrol vehicle.



In Argentina, Agrale has partnered with the Equipmake to produce the electric bus in the year 2022.In Brazil, Mercedes Benz have started their production of electric buses with goal of operating 2600 electric buses in 2024.



On 15 October, 2022 BYD company have launched their bus in Chile with the total fleet of 386 electric buses present in Chile.

Rise in Urban population

The rise in urban population has increased the requirement of bus service in the urban, sub-urban, and highway area.The government has been compelled by the steady increase in urban population to develop Bus Rapid Transport systems that successfully combine the capacity and speed of a metro with the adaptability, lower cost, and simplicity of a bus system.



During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by an urban population that is expanding quickly and there is a greater emphasis on creating an BRT system.

Older infrastructure

The infrastructure of the buses, with its outdated subsystems, and reactive rather than proactive reaction are challenges facing the bus market. The bus market will be hampered by a lack of independent security systems, such as video surveillance and access control, as well as a coordinated command and control platform that would allow transportation officials to respond to an event.



Market Segmentation

The South America Bus & Coach Market is segmented on the basis of length, application type (type of buses), by application type (type of usage), by seating capacity, by fuel type, by body type, and by region.Based on length, the market is segmented into 10-12m, 6-8m, 8-10m, and above 12m.



Based on application type (type of buses) the market is segmented into motor coach, mid coach mini coach, shuttle bus, double decker).On the basis application type (type of usage), the market is divided into public transport, office bus, school bus, tourist bus.



Based on seating capacity (41-50, above 50,31-40, and up to 30),On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into diesel, petrol/gasoline, electric and hybrid, alternate fuels, and fuel cells, by body type the market is segmented into customizable and fully built.

Company Profiles

Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Volkswagen AG, Agrale S.A, Industrial Vehicles Corporation (IVECO), The Volvo Group, Hyundai Motor Group, General Motors (Chevrolet), Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Hino Motors Ltd, and King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the south America to increase their customer outreach.



Report Scope:



In this report, South America Bus & Coach Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Length:

o 10-12m,

o 6-8m

o 8-10m

o Above 12m

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Application Type (Types of Buses):

o Motor coach,

o Mid coach

o Mini Coach

o Shuttle Bus

o Double decker bus

o others

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Application Type (Type of Usage):

o Public Transport

o Office Bus

o School Bus

o Tourist Bus

o others

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:

o 41-50

o above 50

o 31-40

o up to 30

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Petrol

o Electric & Hybrid

o Alternate fuel

o Fuel Cell

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Body Type:

o Customizable

o Fully Built

• South America Bus & Coach Market, By Region:

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Peru

o Chile

o Ecuador

o Bolivia

o Paraguay

o Uruguay



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the South America Bus & Coach Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________