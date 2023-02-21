RF Tunable Filter Market to Surpass US$ 201.0 Million by 2033 Amid Widening Applications in Aerospace & Defense Sector, says Persistence Market Research  

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the global RF Tunable Filter Market is expected to reach US$ 100.0 million in 2022 and further expand at 7.2% CAGR during the assessment period. By 2033, total market RF tunable filter sales are likely to generate revenues worth US$ 201.0 million.



Based on system, handheld and pocket radio segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2033. This is due to rising adoption of RF tunable filters in handheld and pocket radio systems deployed in various industries.

Growing applications of RF tunable filters across several industries including aerospace & defense is expected to drive the global market forward during the projection period.

Radio frequency (RF) tunable filters are widely used in various industries due to their ability to automatically filter out unwanted signals from the system. These filters have become essential components for improving two-way communication.

In aerospace and defense sector, RF tunable filters are used to have a 2-way communication between ground and air force personnel. Similarly, in smart cities, they are used for communication between city controlling government entities and local public transportation units.

RF tunable filters are gaining immense popularity in recently developed advanced technologies such as 5G and Internet of Things (IoT). Hence, penetration of high-speed internet and digitalization will play a key role in bolstering RF tunable filter sales during the forecast period.

In satellite communication, satellite on-the-move products and services use RF tunable filters for effective data transfer and voice communication. These RF tunable filters are widely used in radar systems to facilitate 2-way communication between aerial and ground or naval and ground-based forces.

Increasing adoption in software-defined radios, mobile antennas, avionics communication systems, and test and measurement systems will propel RF tunable filter demand in the global market.

Key Takeaways from RF Tunable Filter Market Report:

Global RF tunable filter sales are set to increase at 7.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on system, handheld and pocket radio segment is forecast to accelerate at 7.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. By tuning mechanism, mechanical tuning segment is likely to expand at 7.0% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United States RF tunable filter market size is anticipated to rise at 5.6% CAGR over the decade, totaling a valuation of US$ 58.2 million by 2033.

over the decade, totaling a valuation of by 2033. RF tunable filter demand across China is poised to rise at 8.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The United Kingdom RF tunable filter market is predicted to accelerate at 6.4% CAGR during the assessment period.

CAGR during the assessment period. RF tunable filter sales in South Korea are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2033.

“Growing applications of RF tunable filters in thriving aerospace and defense sector worldwide will create a plethora of opportunities for the global market during the projection period (2023 to 2033),” says a lead Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Flann Microwave Ltd., NewEdge Signal Solutions Inc., Dover Corporation, Thorlabs, Inc., Smiths Group plc, Vanlong Technology Co., Ltd. The LGL Group Inc., Santec corporation, Telonic Berkeley, Wainwright Instruments GmbH, DiCon Fiberoptics, Analog Devices, Inc., RF Products Inc., Coleman Microwave Company, Wainwright Instruments GmbH, Microwave Filter Company, Inc., Filtronetics Inc., Temstron Co., Ltd., EiWave Digitech, WiSpry., M.T. srl, and EXFO Inc. are key RF tunable filter companies.

Leading RF tunable filter manufacturers are constantly developing improved products to meet changing end user demand. Further, they are forming alliances and partnerships with other companies as well as adopting merger & acquisition strategy to strengthen their presence.

For instance,

In August 2021, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. was acquired by Analog Devices Incorporation to strengthen its top position in the analog high-performance semiconductor sector.

In January 2021, three digitally controllable RF tunable filters that can be used in very high-frequency ranges of 18GHz applications were developed by Analog Devices Incorporation.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the RF tunable filter market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in RF Tunable filter market based

on type (band pass filter and band reject filter),

(band pass filter and band reject filter), on tuning mechanism (mechanical tuning, electronic tuning, magnetic tuning),

(mechanical tuning, electronic tuning, magnetic tuning), on tuning component (surface acoustic wave filter, varactor diode, MEMS capacitor, oscillator filters, digitally tunable capacitor, surface mount devices variant),

(surface acoustic wave filter, varactor diode, MEMS capacitor, oscillator filters, digitally tunable capacitor, surface mount devices variant), on system (handheld and pocket radio, radar system, RF amplifier, software defined radio, mobile antenna, avionics communication system, test and measurement systems),

(handheld and pocket radio, radar system, RF amplifier, software defined radio, mobile antenna, avionics communication system, test and measurement systems), on application (aerospace and defense, smart cities, TV white spaces, healthcare, energy, power and mining)

(aerospace and defense, smart cities, TV white spaces, healthcare, energy, power and mining) on across several regions.

