Updated financial calendar for 2023

H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) hereby announces an update to the financial calendar for 2023. The planned publication of the 2022 Annual Report is changed to 1 March 2023 from previously announced 2 March 2023 in company announcement: 517 - Q3 2022 Interim Financial Report
H+H has thus scheduled the following dates for the remainder of 2023 for the release of financial reports:
|1 March 2023
|2022 Annual Report
|30 March 2023
|2023 Annual General Meeting
|10 May 2023
|Interim Financial Report for Q1 2023
|17 August 2023
|Interim Financial Report for H1 2023
|17 November 2023
|Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2023
