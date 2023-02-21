Business Warrior Partners with Sunshine State Financial to Deliver Powerful Auto Loan Financing Solution

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Warrior Corp. (OTC: BZWR), a global leader in lending and marketing software empowering business growth, announces it has entered into a partnership with the innovative automotive lending company Sunshine State Financial to provide auto loans to its customers. This venture showcases the enterprise development solution of Business Warrior’s latest product, PayPlan, the revolutionary end-to-end platform for modern lending.



Sunshine State Financial’s mission is to provide the best possible rates and service to its customers, and it understands that lending technology is an essential factor in the customer journey.

“Auto lending is rapidly evolving, and the demand for technology solutions plays an important role in driving innovation and improving the customer experience. PayPlan empowers lenders to adapt quickly and provide innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of borrowers. I am grateful Sunshine State Financial has entrusted us as their lending technology provider,” says Business Warrior president Jonathan Brooks.

Sunshine State Financial’s experience in automotive lending and technology led to identifying the need for better processes to underwrite, collect, and service loans. None of the solutions available in the current market fully met the needs of their business. Business Warrior has combined valuable data analysis with premier fintech development led by a team of marketing, lending, and technology professionals to build what they believe is the next generation of modern lending for the auto industry.

“Best-in-class technology, data analytics, and Business Warrior’s extensive lending experience will ensure our customers have the best experience in this erratic economy,” says Luciano Pereira, Co-Founder of Sunshine State Financial.

This partnership is synergistic in its pursuit to improve a lending business’s success in combating the volatility of today’s lending ecosystem. Declining loan volume rates from high-inflation economies can impact interest rates, purchasing power, default rates, profitability, and difficulties in loan underwriting. It also causes a higher focus on assessing risks, maintaining profitability, managing default rates, and, most importantly, balancing risk and return.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. is a software as a service (SaaS) company offering turnkey lending solutions to high-growth companies. We are a full-service provider with an end-to-end lending technology platform and customer acquisition marketing services. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is a SaaS marketing company with a virtual workforce and employees worldwide. The company has worked with over 25,000 global businesses ranging from small to enterprise businesses. Business Warrior acquired Helix House and Alchemy Technologies in 2022. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com.

About Sunshine State Financial

Sunshine State is an automotive loan servicing company dedicated to revolutionizing the auto loan industry through innovative technology solutions that enhance the customer experience, reduce costs, and improve loan performance. They leverage innovative technology to provide a convenient, safe, and more enjoyable lending journey. The company aims to streamline the lending process, from application to funding, and provide customers with clear and timely communication.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words “aim,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will” and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company’s control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

