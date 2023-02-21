CVW CleanTech Achieves TSX Venture 50 Recognition as a Top Performing Company

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") (TSX-V: CVW) is a clean technology company with a patented process which allows oil sands mining operations to recover valuable critical minerals and hydrocarbons from their tailings while materially reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing their tailings management. The Company is pleased to announce it has been named to the TSX Venture Exchange’s 2023 Venture 50.



The Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors – mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology – based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to market cap growth, trading volume amount and share price appreciation. All data was as of December 31, 2022.*

“Thank you to the TSX Venture Exchange for recognizing CVW CleanTech and our efforts to create value from waste within the oil sands mining industry,” said Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW CleanTech. “This achievement is a testament to the efforts of our incredible team, our shareholders for their ongoing support and our partners both in the oil sands industry and government who have supported us through this incredible journey. We are excited to continue our progress in 2023 as we look to deploy our game changing technology at commercial scale.”

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech is a clean technology innovator that has focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. The Company's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry.

