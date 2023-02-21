Aterian Announces Further Expansion in Europe

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced that it is accelerating its expansion to Europe. Aterian has launched an additional 15 new products in Europe and is working towards maximizing its existing portfolio expansion by the end of the year in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.



“We are excited about the rapid progress we are making towards expanding our total addressable market. We now sell approximately 90 products in Europe through Amazon and have been working closely with their team and other logistics partners to further scale our footprint. ” commented Mihal Chaouat-Fix, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Aterian. “Expanding to Amazon Europe has been a strategic goal for Aterian given that Germany and the UK alone represent a $60B market with a promising growth trajectory. While the last two years have slowed us down in terms of the number of products deployed, we made significant progress in setting up the necessary infrastructure required to scale. Now that shipping costs are finally normalized we are working hard to bring our best products to market.”

"International growth is a very important opportunity for Aterian and I am excited to announce that we are starting to address Europe in a meaningful way. While we do not expect a material impact in our 2023 operating results from these efforts, we believe that our investments this year will create growth in 2024”, commented Yaniv Sarig, CEO of Aterian. “It’s natural for us to leverage Amazon’s marketplaces to enter these new countries given our history with the platform. Our ability to quickly port listings, leverage our expertise with the marketplace’s levers and benefit from the existing products social proof through the global reviews program puts us in a strong position from the moment the products arrive to our warehouse. Of course, the time it takes to adjust the products to local regulations, manufacture it and ship it are considerable but in the long term we are confident in the positive impact on our business.”

