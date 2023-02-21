US Nuclear’s Drone-Mounted and Hand-Held Detectors for Hazardous Chemical Spills, Attacks, or Fires

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Recent derailment of the train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio highlights the severe dangers posed from chemical spills or attacks, and how important it is to be able to quickly identify dangerous chemicals in the air, food, or water, and protect yourself and your community from them. US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) specializes in hazardous material detection and is helping to preserve the life and health of first responders, workmen and by-passers making people more secure and better prepared through use of their unique drone-mounted and hand-held hazardous chemical detectors. When a first responder sends one of US Nuclear’s fully instrumented drones directly into the danger zone he saves himself from the risk of potentially fatal exposure. Whether accidental or malicious, toxic spills or explosions need to be dealt with.



In the event of a chemical spill, attack, or fire, first responders, healthcare departments, emergency response, environmental agencies, and local residents all need the ability to quickly and accurately identify what and where the chemicals are so they can help mitigate or prevent dangerous exposure. The key to staying safe is being prepared and having the right equipment in the event of an emergency.

US Nuclear is now offering airborne chemical detectors utilizing unique open-loop ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) for chemical detection and identification. A real-time trend display allows for hazardous chemical surveillance, warning for areas with higher concentrations of chemicals before it even reaches the alarm level, and sharing the real-time data, location, and alarms with other team members or a central command station. Two versions are currently available, drone-mounted or hand-held:

DroneCHEM-2-IWC: Drone-mounted version

DroneCHEM-2-IWC-H: Hand-held version

In addition, US Nuclear also offers novel miniature mass spectrometers that can also be mounted on UAVs to detect war gases, industrial chemicals, nerve gases and poisons, irritants, explosives, drugs, and hazardous chemicals. US Nuclear’s drones are the perfect tool for surveying hazardous sites safely, and can be equipped with numerous sensor payloads depending on the job at hand.



Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov , or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT: