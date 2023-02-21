Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size ($7.74 Billion by 2028) Lead by Surging Popularity of Cosmetic Surgery - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Powered Surgical Staplers and Manual Surgical Staplers), Type (Disposable Surgical Staplers and Reusable Surgical Staplers), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, Abdominal and Pelvic Surgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)”; the global surgical stapling devices market growth is driven by increase in wounds & surgical procedures, surging popularity of cosmetic surgery and growth in medical tourism in developing countries.





Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005203





Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 4.79 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 7.74 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 190 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Type, Application, and End User





Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Intutive Surgical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Ethicon USA LLC, Frankenman International Ltd, Panther Healthcare Medical Equipment Co Ltd, B. Braun SE, Grena Ltd, Conmed Corp, 3M Co, and Purple Surgical UK Ltd are among the leading companies operating in the global surgical stapling devices market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in surgical stapling devices market.

Many market players are launching their innovative products in the surgical stapling devices market with advanced features. For instance,

In June 2022 , Ethicon launched next generation Echelon 3000 stapler designed for exceptional access and control. It is digitally enabled device that provides surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation to help address the unique needs of their patients. Designed with 39% greater jaw aperture and a 27% greater articulation span,3,4 ECHELON 3000 gives surgeons better access and control over each transection, even in tight spaces and on challenging tissue.

In March 2021 , Ethicon launched of the ECHELON+ Stapler with GST Reloads, a new powered surgical stapler designed to increase staple line security and reduce complications through more uniform tissue compression and better staple formation, even in challenging situations.

In December 2021 , Intutive Surgical Inc received FDA clearance for 8 mm SureForm 30 Curved-Tip Stapler. and reloads for use in general, thoracic, gynecologic, urologic, and pediatric surgery.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005203





Surging Popularity of Cosmetic Surgery and Growth in Medical Tourism in Developing Countries in Surgical Stapling Devices to Offer Growth Opportunities

The beauty industry and standards have undergone a significant change in the last few decades. People are not thinking twice before opting for cosmetic procedures to keep up with beauty standards. In addition to surgeries performed for enhancing aesthetics, the demand for various procedures such as breast augmentation, tummy tuck, lipoplasty, rhinoplasty, and hair transplant is increasing significantly. In the past few years, there has been significant growth in breast augmentation and implant removal procedures. Per the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Statistics, 365,000 breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2021, while 71,000 patients had their implants removed.

Asia Pacific is characterized by developing economies such as China, South Korea, and India. Consumer awareness and consciousness about beauty treatments and aesthetics are rising in these countries. The healthcare sector in Mexico, a developing economy in North America, also offers high-quality cosmetic surgeries at low costs. A large population travels from the US and other neighboring countries to Mexico for various medical treatments, including cosmetic surgeries and dental treatments. According to the Middle East Tourism Journal, ~1.2 million medical tourists visit Mexico every year from all around the world, seeking high-quality treatments at low prices. On an average the cosmetic surgery in Mexico is 50-70% less in comparison with US which increases the affordability. For instance, nose job cost US$ 7,650 in the US and the same procedures only cost US$ 3,000 in Mexico.

Therefore, a surge in the popularity of cosmetic surgeries and the growth of medical tourism in developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the surgical stapling devices market players.





Check Discount on this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005203





Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the global surgical stapling devices market is divided into orthopedic surgery, endoscopic surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, abdominal and pelvic surgery, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment held the largest share of the surgical stapling devices market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), more than 63,000 hip replacements and 75,000 knee replacements were performed in Canada in 2019–2020 and the top 3 reasons for both hip and knee revisions were infection, aseptic loosening, and instability. On average, hip and knee replacements had an estimated inpatient cost of ~US$ 10,500, while revision surgeries cost close to US$ 16,800. Furthermore, after orthopedic surgery, there is a significantly higher risk of developing a wound infection when the wound is closed with staples rather than sutures. Bone staples are made of surgical-grade stainless steel or titanium and are thicker, stronger, and larger. For Instance, MedShape Inc., a developer of orthopedic devices using advanced functional materials, announced the full commercial launch of the DynaClip Bone Fixation system. Featuring superelastic nickel-titanium (NiTiNOL) technology, the DynaClip represented the next generation in bone stapling by providing both dynamic compression and reliable durability to withstand the demanding loading conditions in the foot and ankle. Furthermore, Tyber Medical got US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its new NiTy+ One-Shot staple fixation system.





Buy Premium Copy of Surgical Stapling Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005203









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Skin Stapler Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Skin Stapler, Curved Skin Stapler, Circular Skin Stapler, Other); Application (Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gynecologic Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others); and Geography

Global General Surgery Devices Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Disposable Surgical Supplies, Open Surgery Instrument, Energy-based and powered instrument, Minimally Invasive Surgery Instruments, Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Devices, Adhesion Prevention Products); Application (Thoracic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Urology and Gynecology Surgery, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications) and Geography

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Devices, Trauma Fixation, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Arthroscopy Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Accessories, and Other Products), Application (Spine Orthopedics, Knee Orthopedics, Hip Orthopedics, Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedics, Dental Orthopedics, and Sports Injuries, Extremities and Trauma (SET) Orthopedics), End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users)

Global Surgical Robots Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components (Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems, and Services), Application (Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)

Global Orthopedic Implants Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Plates & Screws, Nails & Rods, Pins & Wires, and Others), Application (Reconstructive Joint Replacements, Spine Implants, Dental Implants, Trauma Implants, Orthobiologics, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others), and Geography

Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Power Sources & Controls, Handpieces and Accessories), Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Others), and Geography

Global Left Ventricular Assist Device Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Flow (Pulsatile and Non-Pulsatile), Design (Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices and Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices), and Application (Bridge-to-Transplantation, Destination Therapy, Bridge-to-Recovery, and Bridge-to-Candidacy)

Global Blade Remover Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Single Use Blade Removers and Multiple Use Blade Removers), and End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC's), and Others)

Global Intelligent Surgical Robot Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component Type (System, Accessories); Application (Urology, Gynecology, Thoracic Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Others); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Others) and Geography

Global Anastomosis Device Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product ( Surgical Staplers, Surgical Sutures, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives ); Application ( Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeries, Other Applications ); End User ( Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics )









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: