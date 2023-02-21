Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Grow Finance Division to Service All Alternative Energy Contractors

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) (“SIRC” or the Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, today announced that it will grow its Finance Division launching new offerings to service contractors & customers within the alternative energy and roofing spaces.



This March, SIRC will expand its finance solutions to all residential solar, commercial solar, roofing, and EV projects for contractors and internal & external customers throughout the country.

The financial offerings SIRC will provide include:

Residential solar finance solutions with competitive rates and low dealer fees.

Residential PPA (power purchase agreement) that allows homeowners with little, no, or poor credit to qualify for solar on their homes.

Commercial “no credit” required PPAs for nonprofits.

Financing for commercial alternative energy projects, some with no money required out of pocket.

Stand-alone finance solutions for all roof and home efficiency projects.

Equipment leasing and finance solutions for EV.

The financial services divisions growth complements SIRC’s expansive list of services and displays continued evolution of SIRC’s strategy to be one of the most dynamic alternative energy companies in the country.

SIRC anticipates the financial services division may generate over $2 million in profits over the first 12-14 months, with millions more in project originations resulting from the enhanced finance products now available. The revenue and profit opportunity for SIRCs financial services division is expected to scale exponentially beyond the first year.

Says SIRC CEO Dave Massey, “For SIRC, our objective is to be the premier all-inclusive alternative energy solution in the market. The growth of SIRC Finance is another step in that direction and should bring us much closer to cash flow positive. This helps us achieve our goals and is a very important piece of our plan for the current strategic acquisition targets that we have on the books. We are excited for how this should enable everything to come together quickly to yield results to SIRC’s bottom line that will benefit all our shareholders and constituents.”

