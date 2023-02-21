Hatch Medical Retained By EndoBar Solutions To Sell Embolotherapy System, Lamina™

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical device incubator and technology brokerage firm, Hatch Medical, L.L.C. (www.hatchmedical.com) announced recently that it has been retained by EndoBar Solutions, LLC to broker a strategic transaction related to its robotic embolization system, Lamina™.

EndoBar Solutions has pioneered safe, easy, and effective transcatheter delivery of embolotherapies providing interventionalists with a range of tools to enable targeted delivery of therapeutics. Founded by prolific cardiovascular researcher, inventor and clinician, Nicholas Kipshidze, MD, PhD, DSc, EndoBar has garnered over $7MM in early-stage investments from an impressive group of medical device entrepreneurs.

EndoBar’s technology controls and monitors target site delivery of concentrated therapies while avoiding systemic exposure for patients. The Lamina™ system includes an automated infusion manifold, a purpose-built pressure sensing 2.9F – 2.4F micro catheter and a deflectable .014” guidewire system, all of which allow for the optimized delivery of therapeutic agents in a safe, controlled manner.

Bench top testing has demonstrated that EndoBar’s automated injection system is superior to end-hole and anti-reflux catheters largely due to its ability to locally control hemodynamics, avoiding non-target embolization, the commonly known complication of embolics escaping their target vessels. The EndoBar System is based on pressure mediated drug delivery, by creating a low-pressure zone to drive drugs into hostile tumor micro environments and thus increasing concentrations in the targeted tumor, without increasing systemic toxicity.

Additionally, a 40-patient study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Bariatirc Embolotherapy with EndoBar’s robotic system in obese patients was successfully completed by Drs. Vivek Reddy, Martin Fried and Robert Rosen. The first ever randomized, sham-controlled study achieved primary endpoints in six months with a mean total body weight loss of 9.39% versus 1.89% in the sham arm with sustained weight loss at 3 years. This was all accomplished with an exceptionally low minor adverse events rate due to precise embolic delivery, resulting in improved patient metabolic parameters. The EndoBar system has been demonstrated to be a superior embolotherapy platform.

A recently published research report indicated that the global vascular embolization market was estimated at $3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. Additionally, an article in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology by Stephen R. Topper, MD, et el, which studied the volume of Medicare percutaneous embolization procedures, demonstrated a doubling of volume exceeding 45,000 procedures in 2016, with a demonstrated growth rate of 125%. Procedural volumes are expected to exceed 100,00 cases by 2023.

“The EndoBar team has demonstrated the incredible potential of their technology in bariatric embolotherapy, as well as oncology-related embolization procedures. The embolization market is exploding and the Lamina™ system provides superior delivery,” said Steven Hvozda, Principal of Hatch Medical. “We are delighted to be representing such an esteemed team with market-leading technology, and will be engaging with interested third parties via a technology license or acquisition through an exclusive agreement with EndoBar Solutions,” added Mr. Hvozda.

Nicholas Kipshidze, MD, PhD, DSc, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of EndoBar Solutions, L.L.C. commented, “It has been an unbelievable journey to develop the Lamina Embolotherapy System and we look forward to identifying a commercial partner committed to bringing our advanced embolization technology to market. Hatch Medical is the right partner at the right time and we look forward to a successful relationship.”

Hatch Medical jointly develops and brokers minimally invasive medical devices through its network of risk-sharing partners. For additional information on this, or other Hatch Medical, L.L.C. products and services, visit https://www.hatchmedical.com/contact-us/ to contact the company. This release and additional news can be obtained by visiting Hatch Medical’s web site: www.hatchmedical.com.

Contact Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal at 770-476-9940, or Steven Hvozda, Principal at 949-388-9335.