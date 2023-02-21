Grocery Tech Startup Grocerist Launches New E-Commerce Fulfillment App That Helps Independent Grocers Cut Ties with Third-Party Marketplaces, Run Their Own Profitable E-Commerce Operations

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocerist , which makes e-commerce profitable for grocers with the first and only grocery-specific e-commerce solution built on Shopify, launched today a new e-commerce fulfillment app that enables independent grocers to cut ties with third-party marketplaces, and run their own profitable e-commerce operations. Effective today, the new feature is included in the Grocerist platform at no additional cost, is web-based and can be used on any mobile, tablet or desktop device. Grocerist will publicly debut its fulfillment app at the National Grocers Association NGA Show 2023 , taking place in Las Vegas from Feb. 26-28, 2023 (Booth 1827).



Independent grocers have struggled with e-commerce, with many lacking the resources to build out their own e-commerce presence. Many turned to third-party marketplaces like Instacart as a result. While these marketplaces did enable grocers to get online quickly, they did so at the expense of customer relationships. Customers transact with the marketplace, not the grocer.

With Grocerist, grocers can seize back those relationships, easily creating their own e-commerce operations built on the #1 e-commerce platform - Shopify - and leveraging the Grocerist platform for order management, product data libraries, order picking and delivery, and digital marketing services. Unlike generic warehouse order picking apps, Grocerist’s new fulfillment features were designed specifically for the unique needs of grocery e-commerce fulfillment, and informed by grocers frustrated with other solutions. Capabilities include order batching, product substitutions, weight-based pricing adjustments and easy bag label printing.

“Every day, we speak with grocers who are desperate to get off marketplaces and take control of their e-commerce destiny,” said Matt Smith, Co-founder and COO of Grocerist. “Feedback on our new fulfillment app has been overwhelmingly positive - every grocer currently on our platform has plans to use it. Our combination of demand gen plus operations, tailored just for grocery, has struck a chord.”

“Grocers are making omnichannel a priority, and you can’t do omnichannel well without an e-commerce presence that you control,” continued Smith. “We think Grocerist’s new fulfillment app will play a key role in helping customers improve profitability with a comprehensive omnichannel strategy.”

"With custom applications like Grocerist’s fulfillment app, the Grocerist team is unlocking the power of Shopify for use in the grocery e-commerce environment,” said Peter Leech, Managing Director of The Partnering Group, a global retail consultancy. “Shopify is truly the second titan of e-commerce after Amazon and has successfully supported more than a million e-commerce businesses across retail. The opportunity for grocers to finally be able to leverage the stability and ongoing innovation pipeline of Shopify is exciting."

Grocerist’s mission is to help digitize and modernize the independent grocery industry worldwide. Its solution helps grocers grow their average order value, win new customers, build loyalty and drive higher profits online and offline with tools and services for digital marketing, and drive social media commerce.

About Grocerist

Grocerist makes e-commerce profitable for grocers, with the first and only grocery-specific e-commerce solution built on Shopify, the world’s largest e-commerce platform. Grocerist gives merchants an e-commerce store at their own URL with all the functionality offered by their largest competitors, pick/pack technology that reduces store operating costs, a national delivery partner, control over pickup/delivery fees, low credit-card processing fees, white-glove guidance through the online SNAP application, and ongoing email, search and social media marketing support. Grocerist’s mission is to help the independent grocer use online to drive profit - both online and in-store. Learn more at grocerist.com .

