Northwind Pharmaceuticals Adds Healthcare Veteran Jerry Ford to Advisory Board

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwind has announced the addition of Jerry Ford to its strategic advisory board.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point," said Phillip Berry, CEO. "Rising costs, barriers to access, struggles with quality, and a general sense of frustration, are driving self-funded employers to engage innovators like Northwind to help solve these problems."

"Jerry's extensive experience in leading one of the largest advanced primary care providers in the United States, his expertise in the challenges and opportunities facing our healthcare system, his heart for helping remove barriers to care, and his track record in scaling multiple high growth companies, are a perfect fit for our advisory board," continued Berry. "I am delighted to have the chance to engage his heart and mind in our mission."

Jerry Ford is currently a partner at Centerboard Advisors in Burlington, Vermont. Jerry served as CEO of Marathon Health from February 2008 through February 2021. Prior to joining Marathon Health, Ford was CEO and president of an Accel-KKR-owned company, Systems & Software. Ford also spent 15 years at IDX Systems Corporation, where he served as vice president of operations responsible for more than 300 large and complex healthcare delivery system customers.

"The Northwind core value of leaving it better than you found it is a value and a responsibility I believe we all have towards improving healthcare," said Ford. "Having known Phil for a long time, I appreciate the focus he and all at Northwind place on ensuring this core value is lived in spirit and achieved in action."

Northwind offers a national pharmacy services platform that brings the logistics of drug distribution and home delivery pharmacy together with analytics, pharmacy benefits, chronic disease programs, and software, to help self-funded employers create a Nexus of CareTM to influence healthcare costs and outcomes for their plan members.

Contact Information:

Katie Shelton

Media Relations Coordinator

katie.shelton@nwpharma.com

(317) 522-1637



Related Images











Image 1: Northwind Pharmaceuticals





Northwind logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment