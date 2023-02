Finnish English

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Helena Juutilainen

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Helena Juutilainen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc

LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 25814/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-02-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306733

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 474 Unit price: 20.00 EUR

(2): Volume: 149 Unit price: 20.00 EUR

(3): Volume: 630 Unit price: 20.00 EUR

(4): Volume: 45 Unit price: 20.00 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,279 Unit price: 20.00 EUR

(6): Volume: 423 Unit price: 20.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(6) Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 20.00 EUR





