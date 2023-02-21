OvationCXM Incorporates ChatGPT Into Its CXM Platform to Drive Deeper Personalization Into the Customer Experience

TIBURON, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM, a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announces it is integrating Generative Pre-Trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), the foundation of ChatGPT, into its industry-leading CXM platform. The incorporation of ChatGPT, powered by GPT-3, generates human-like responses and smart solutions in real time, and will work in tandem with OvationCXM’s existing artificial intelligence (AI) suite to elevate clear communication, smart help and predictive support for its customers.



“As a part of OvationCXM’s overall Conversational AI, ChatGPT and GPT-3 are ideal as to complement CXM and can help further revolutionize the customer experience through personalized responses with a human touch,” said OvationCXM Chief Revenue Officer Glen Kelley. “By expanding our conversational AI capabilities with the addition of ChatGPT, we’re delivering real-time AI assistance that transforms how organizations equip their teams to better interact with customers in moments that matter.”

Alan Finlay, Head of Product for OvationCXM, highlighted the added benefits of integrating GPT-3 into the existing AI-based solutions, saying, “At OvationCXM, we utilize several AI models to offer smart cross-organizational help, intelligent conversation routing and more. By incorporating GPT-3, we are taking an already impressive AI suite to the next level to deliver intelligent personalized experiences while leveraging the guardrails, controls, no-code building, visibility and insights our existing AI capabilities provide.”

Through the use of GPT-3 and conversational AI, OvationCXM can provide better knowledge delivery and insights on customer journeys, summarize customer experience and detect sentiment and intent during interactions with customers. Internal users will be able to better reduce friction between internal systems and will be able to respond to customers faster and with more confidence from personalized knowledge suggestions. By embedding the functionality of ChatGPT into the OvationCXM platform, it marks the next phase of the company and its comprehensive approach to transforming customer experience in real time.

To learn more about OvationCXM and its AI suite, visit www.ovationcxm.com/conversational-ai.

