Expeto Takes Connected Vehicle Network Control And Visibility To The Next Level

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expeto, Inc. , which delivers Enterprise First® networking over private and public mobile networks, today announced the next level of visibility and control for connected vehicles managed via enterprise mobile networks. The Connected Vehicles solution, now available on the Expeto NeXtworking Platform as a Service, provides granular visibility and control essential for next-generation connected car, autonomous vehicle and advanced logistics applications. Automotive OEMs can manage software defined vehicle fleets via public networks as a seamless extension of their own private networks.

“Vehicles today are essentially a rolling edge server with hundreds of individual sub-systems,” said Brian Anderson, VP of Product at Expeto. “Many of those sub-systems require cellular connectivity to services hosted in the cloud. Expeto’s unified control plane gives automotive OEMs the ability to configure and monitor data paths between each of those sub-systems and associated backend services that may be hosted in different cloud locations. This is a huge departure from legacy vehicle connectivity solutions that lack self-service networking control and visibility.”

Automotive OEMs have historically procured managed IoT SIM connectivity services on a regional basis to support first-generation connected vehicle services like infotainment and maintenance communications. These services were dependent on mobile operator services teams to deploy and troubleshoot cellular networking layer application performance and cybersecurity issues. As connected vehicle use cases evolve to become mission critical, automotive OEMs need full visibility and control as these vehicles traverse 4G, LTE and 5G public networks globally.

To deliver on improvements in safety, automation and efficiency, automotive OEMs require mobile operator-supplied connectivity with self-service networking visibility and control to configure, troubleshoot and secure vehicular cellular connections. Expeto’s NeXtworking for Connected Vehicles enables seamless enterprise control and visibility across all private and public networks globally, managed from a single pane of glass with a robust set of APIs to enable complete integration into the enterprise IT/OT frameworks. Mobile operators integrate once with Expeto’s platform to deliver this capability to any automotive or logistics OEM enterprise customer.

Expeto’s NeXtworking for Connected Vehicles supports a range of enterprise mobile networking requirements, including the ability to:

Dynamically create new subnets and policies per each connected application (e.g., QoS, allowed services) over a single SIM/vehicle embedded Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

per each connected application (e.g., QoS, allowed services) over a single SIM/vehicle embedded Telematics Control Unit (TCU). Specify deterministic data paths for each vehicle application to a separate cloud location for reduced latency when serving sensitive applications (e.g., ADS, HD mapping) and to assure GDPR and similar privacy policy compliance.

The solution will receive updates in the coming months, including support for vehicle integrated voice/telephony, enhanced capabilities for “Over the Air (OTA)” SW upgrades to large fleets of connected vehicles, ability to create test segments and support for quarantining vehicles commensurate with threat detections.

Expeto’s open and extensible Enterprise First NeXtworking Platform can be deployed for secure and scalable connectivity behind a corporate firewall, in a private or public cloud, at the edge or geographically remote sites depending on use case requirements. It supports creation of secure network segments, management of subscribers and network policies, and monitoring of network usage and performance.

For more information, visit www.expeto.io/automotive.

