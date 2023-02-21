Industry IoT Consortium Publishes Optimal Use of Cloud and Edge in Industrial Machine-Vision Applications Whitepaper

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) today published the Optimal Use of Cloud and Edge in Industrial Machine-Vision Applications whitepaper. The paper is a brief guide for developers who want to integrate machine vision with industrial cloud and edge computing applications.

“With advances in technology, industrial machine vision is becoming increasingly sophisticated. For example, today you can perform AI vision analysis directly on a camera. You can also process this data on a nearby computer, an on-premises server, or remote data center,” said Daniel Young, IIC Technology Working Group Co-Chair and Senior Manager at Toshiba. “Understanding where image processing should occur is an engineering decision based on many different factors. For example, cloud computing offers industrial applications flexibility and scalability for machine learning models, while edge computing is best for real-time industrial tasks.”

The whitepaper covers the following sections:

Applications of Industrial Machine Vision giveS a broad description of how companies use industrial machine vision.

Edge Computing in Industrial Machine Vision provides an overview of applying edge computing to industrial machine vision applications.

Cloud Computing in Industrial Machine Vision discusses cloud computing in industrial machine vision.

Deciding Where the Edge Lies in Industrial Machine Vision talks about typical edge computing configurations that incorporate industrial machine vision.

Download the Optimal Use of Cloud and Edge in Industrial Machine-Vision Applications whitepaper from the IIC website for more information and a complete list of authors.

