Codex Labs Introduces Shaant Ingestibles: Two Supplements for Oily and Acne-Prone Skin

San Jose, CA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley-based biotech skintech company launches its first two supplements to complement its Shaant skincare collection for oily and acne-prone skin.

“At Codex Labs, we believe that the skin-gut-brain axes are interrelated, and that next generation skin solutions will integrate not only topicals but also core supplements, diet, lifestyle, and mental health” stated Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO, Codex Labs.

The Shaant supplements were formulated in partnership with Dr. Jessica Maloh, N.D., an integrative naturopathic doctor and Dr. Raja Sivamani, an integrative board-certified dermatologist and Ayurvedic practitioner.

“The products combine Western medical research with Indian plants long valued by Ayurvedic healers for their calming, purifying, and balancing properties. We hope that this novel approach to complementary supplements ushers in the next generation of evidence-based integrative solutions for those having skin conditions,” stated Dr. Sivamani.

The two Shaant supplements leverage the connections between the digestive system and free hormone levels with skin health. Their function is to supplement the gut microbiome with key probiotic strains known to help clear acne-prone skin, deliver key antioxidants and anti-inflammatory actives to combat the acne inflammasome, and help support hormonal balance to reduce oiliness.

The collection consists of two complementary products that can be taken simultaneously:





Clear Skin Probiotic Supplement: Capsules formulated with a proprietary blend of three probiotic strains to support the gut microbiome, Guggul to support metabolism, and green tea leaf extract (EGCG) for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

Capsules formulated with a proprietary blend of three probiotic strains to support the gut microbiome, Guggul to support metabolism, and green tea leaf extract (EGCG) for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Skin De-Stress Dietary Supplement: Powder formulated to balance anti-inflammatory, plant-based actives with metabolism- and hormone-supporting dietary supplements to soothe blemish-prone skin.





All products are manufactured in a high-tech cGMP facility and each batch is third-party tested to deliver the highest quality.

“While the use of conventional topical and oral acne treatments, alone or in combination, provide proven relief for acne sufferers, there still exists a need for more holistic and science-based treatment options,” added Dr. Maloh. “With the Shaant ingestibles, we are excited to bring a new, integrative solution to consumers.”

About Codex Labs

Founded in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating the highest standard in sustainable, clinically proven, MyMicrobiome-certified skin solutions from biotech plant-based actives with a focus on skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by dermatologists for bringing a data-driven and transparent approach to skincare with at-home DECODE diagnostics, the DermSCORE assessment app, and the DermNET telehealth scheduling platform.

