CyberLandr Exceeds $150 Million in Reservations With Growing Commercial Demand

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream It, Inc., creators of CyberLandr, the disappearing camper for the Tesla Cybertruck, has exceeded $150 million in reservations. With Cybertruck set to begin production by the end of 2023, CyberLandr has generated significant commercial demand, with a growing number of companies interested in purchasing the product for business use.

After a video featuring the CyberLandr product was posted on the Brighter with Herbert YouTube channel, the company experienced a significant increase in sales, with almost $1 million dollars in orders made in just one day, which brought the total to more than $150M.

"We are humbled and grateful for the incredible demand and support for CyberLandr," said Lance King, CEO and co-founder of Stream It, Inc. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that is not only innovative but also practical and efficient. The tremendous response we've received from the Tesla community and beyond is a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable, cutting-edge solutions that enhance the driving experience. We look forward to delivering CyberLandr to our customers and continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible."

The combination of the Cybertruck and the CyberLandr has opened up the potential for various commercial uses, and customers are sharing their plans to use them for mobile pet grooming services, locksmiths, and even mobile clinics. The CyberLandr's disappearing camper technology and the Cybertruck's robust design offer a versatile platform for various business needs, including on-site service provision, product demonstrations, and remote project management.

By utilizing its integrated solar panels and the Cybertruck's large battery pack, CyberLandr can stay off-grid for days or weeks, depending upon weather conditions. Combined with Starlink internet hardware, a smart TV, an induction cooktop, a recirculating shower, and a dry flush toilet, CyberLandr combines the comforts of modern living with the necessary technology to maintain productivity and connectivity in the face of life or natural disasters.

Its discreet and aerodynamic design allows CyberLandr to collapse seamlessly into Cybertruck's bed when not in use. It can go anywhere the Cybertruck goes, including rough terrain, garages, and drive-throughs. This space-saving and functional amenity is a game-changer for remote professionals and adventure-seekers who want the freedom to work and travel without the inconveniences of hotel availability and check-in/check-out schedules, TSA security checks, flight cancellations, returning the rental car on-time, etc.

With the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions, CyberLandr's high-tech amenities and green energy features make it an attractive option for environmentally conscious businesses.

For more information on using the CyberLandr for on-site/remote work, please visit https://cyberlandr.com/features.

About CyberLandr

CyberLandr is a product of Stream It®, the developer of the first mobile-capable, AI-enhanced, real-time analytics platform that turns video and sensor data into business intelligence. To learn more or reserve your own CyberLandr, visit www.CyberLandr.com.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

Media Advantage Account Manager

mike.albanese@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment