Global Vision Guided Robots Market to Reach USD 20.10 billion by 2030, outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Global Vision Guided Robots Market generated USD 6.12 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 20.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, detailed segmentation, top market players, and regional scenario.

Equipping the detailed analysis of each and every aspect of the vision guided robots industry in 213 pages along with 152 tables and 131 figures, the report aims to provide a helpful source of information for leading players, investors, and startups take necessary steps to achieve sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.12 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 20.10 billion CAGR 12.7% No. of Pages 213 Tables 152 Figures 131 Segments covered Type, Component, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of vision guided robotic systems in the automotive industry Increase in labor safety concerns High adoption of vision guided robotic systems in food & beverage industry Opportunities Introduction of Industry 4.0

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends in the global vision guided robots industry based on drivers, restrains, and opportunities. Increase in labor safety concerns, high adoption of vision guided robotic systems in the food & beverage industry, and increase in adoption of vision guided robotic systems in the automotive industry drive growth of the global vision-guided robot market. However, high deployment cost of vision guided robots and complex integration process with existing infrastructure restrain the market growth.

Highlighting opportunities that enable leading players to raise the vision guided robots market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “advancements in technology that include introduction of Industry 4.0, which integrates the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, AI analytics to automate operations in factories and manufacturing facilities and others is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the coming years.”

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to rise in adoption of industrial robots in industries such as electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Industries are adopting robotics to automate their processes to deliver high quality products, increase their manufacturing capabilities, serve customers better, and efficiently manage their processes. This factor pushes industries to adopt robotics and further strengthen the vision-guided robotics market. For instance, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the industrial robotics market in China recorded 243,300 installations of robots, a 44% increase from 2021.

However, North America is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, and Merck & Co that uses vision-guided robots for dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, light machine-tending, and packaging boost the market growth. Moreover, presence of key market players such as Cognex Corporation, Omron Adept Technology Inc, and Pleora Technologies Inc. that are engaged in development of vision guided robots further boost the market growth in this region.

The report analyzes each and every region based on segments and their subsegments using tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is helpful in determining steps to be taken to raise the global vision guided robots market size.

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players in the global vision guided robots market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Basler AG, ABB, Teledyne Technologies, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technology Inc, FANUC, Teradyne, Inc, Keyence Corporation, Hexagon AB, and DENSO Robotics.

