Feed Organic Acids Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 1,145.93 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.03% during 2022–2028; Rising Demand for Antibiotics-Free Animal Byproducts to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific continues its dominance over the feed organic acids market owing to increasing meat and meat production consumption in major populated countries such as China and India. The increasing use of organic acids in animal nutrition has been found to improve feed performance, mainly due to how they impact the gastrointestinal tract's pH and microbiome composition. With their ability to increase the digestibility of nutrients in animals, organic acids are among the most sought-after sources of energy in the animal nutrition industry. It has led to a significant rise in demand for feed organic acids globally, driven by well-established supply chains and large manufacturers in the market. As a result, the global market is predicted to witness stable growth in the forecast period.

According to recent research conducted by SkyQuest, the poultry nutrition industry is expected to exceed USD 21.15 billion by 2028. It signifies the significant growth potential of the poultry sector and, consequently, the rising demand for feed organic acids. The poultry industry is a major consumer of animal feed, and as demand for poultry products continues to rise, so does the demand for high-quality feed.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Feed Organic Acids Market"

Pages - 245

Tables - 67

Figures - 73

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/feed-organic-acids-market

Organic acids are a class of compounds that can be found naturally in various sources, including animals, plants, and microorganisms. They contain one or more groups of carboxylic acid covalently bonded in amides, esters, and peptides. Due to their nutritional value and antibacterial properties, organic acids are becoming increasingly popular in animal nutrition. The use of organic acids in animal feed has shown promise in promoting growth, enhancing nutrient absorption, and improving overall animal health.

Prominent Players in Feed Organic Acids Market

ADM (US)

BioAmber Inc. (Canada)

BASF SE (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Cargill Inc. (US)

Du Pont (US)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

Elekeiroz S.A (Brazil)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Fuso chemical co. Ltd (Japan)

Feichang acid chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co. Ltd. (China)

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Myriant Corporation (US)

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)

Shandong Liaocheng Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Nature Works LLC (US)

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/feed-organic-acids-market

Lactic Acid Segment to Witness Fastest Growth Rate owing to Its Increasing Use in Feed to Improve Nutritional Value

In 2021, the formic acid segment held the largest market share of more than 19% in the global feed organic acids market. However, the lactic acid segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The increasing awareness of the potential health risks associated with consuming animal products treated with antibiotics is driving the demand for antibiotic-free meat and milk. This, in turn, drives the demand for organic acids in animal feed. As a result, the lactic acid segment is expected to experience significant growth due to its ability to enhance the nutritional value of animal feed and promote growth, making it an attractive alternative to traditional antibiotic-based feed additives.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global feed organic acids market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rising demand for antibiotic-free meat and dairy products in developing countries, particularly China, India, and Japan, is driving the need for conventional feed alternatives that do not contain antibiotics. As a result, it has resulted in a surge in demand for feed organic acids as an alternative to traditional antibiotic-based feed additives.

Poultry to Dominate the Application Segment Thanks to Rising Preference for Organic Acids a Natural Alternative to Antibiotics

The poultry sector is expected to dominate the feed organic acids market from 2022 to 2028, accounting for the largest market share. This dominance is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for antibiotics-free meat and eggs, as more consumers become aware of the potential health risks associated with the overuse of antibiotics in livestock. As a result, the poultry sector actively seeks alternative feed additives, such as organic acids, to promote growth and prevent infections without antibiotics. This growing demand for organic acids in the poultry sector is expected to continue as consumers become more health-conscious and demand more sustainable and natural food options.

The latest feed organic acids market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry's leading competitors, including their collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies. The report also provides an in-depth assessment of the market share of the top segments and offers a detailed geographic analysis of the market. In addition, this report provides valuable insights into the current state of the market, including its size, growth potential, and key trends.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/feed-organic-acids-market

Key Developments in Feed Organic Acids Market

Perstorp, a leader in the specialty chemicals market, has collaborated with Devenish, a sustainable food solutions company, to introduce a novel technology to enhance milling efficiency in animal feed mills. The new patented technology will reduce the loss of volume, energy consumption, and wastage during the milling process. Using this innovative technology, animal feed mills can increase their productivity and optimize their processes, resulting in improved operational efficiency and sustainability. This partnership between Perstorp and Devenish is an excellent example of how companies can collaborate to drive innovation and create a more sustainable future for the animal feed industry.

Lygos, a biotechnology company specializing in sustainable specialty ingredients, has entered into a merger agreement with Flexible Solutions International (FSI), a manufacturer of biodegradable products. The all-stock transaction aims to integrate Lygos' technology platform with FSIs, expanding the multi-functional organic acids portfolio and scaling production to meet the growing demand for sustainable products across various industries. In addition, the merger will enable the two companies to capitalize on their complementary strengths and offer a broader range of innovative, eco-friendly solutions for agricultural, industrial, and consumer applications.

AFYREN, a leading green technology company that produces bio-based and low-carbon products using natural micro-organisms, has signed a new multi-year contract with a U.S. synthetic lubricant manufacturer. Under the terms of the agreement, AFYREN will provide biobased organic acid to the U.S. Company, which will use it to produce its lubricants. This partnership highlights the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products in the lubricant industry. AFYREN's innovative technology allows for high-quality biobased organic acids to replace traditional petrochemical-based acids in various industrial applications.

Key Questions Answered in Feed Organic Acids Market Report

What is the CAGR projected for the feed organic acids market during the forecast period, and what factors are likely to drive this growth?

Which companies are considered the most influential players in the market, and what are their competitive advantages?

What impactful trends and patterns in the global market are likely to shape its future trajectory, and how do they differ by region?

What specific strategies have successful feed organic acid companies employed to attain their leading market positions, and how have these strategies evolved?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Moringa Ingredients Market

Global Egg Replacement Ingredients Market

Global Yeast Market

Canada Black Soldier Fly Market

Global Hummus Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com