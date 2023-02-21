Cybercriminals Exploit Continued Healthcare Industry Disruption According to New Breach Barometer Report

BALTIMORE, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 59 million patient records were breached in 2022 according to a new report released today, the Protenus Breach Barometer®. Published by Protenus, a healthcare compliance analytics company that protects patient data for the nation's leading health systems, the annual report is the industry's definitive source for health data breach reporting review.

In 2022, the healthcare industry remained altered by the effects of the pandemic and The Great Resignation, resulting in nursing turnover, ongoing staffing shortages, increased remote and hybrid work, financial pressures, and increased "mega mergers". Cybercriminals have long targeted healthcare's vulnerabilities, and the continuing industry disruption created opportunities for exploitation. There were 956 reported health data breaches in 2022, up 5% from 905 reported in 2021, however the number of patient records breached increased 18% year over year to nearly 60 million.

Download the full report here.

The Breach Barometer also notes that insiders continue to be a risk, accounting for one in 10 healthcare data breaches. Insider behavior often gives outsiders a foothold for improper access to patient data and may have provided an entryway for the many hacking incidents behind the majority of 2022 breaches. Records breached by insider error alone skyrocketed 141% last year.

Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-Founder of Protenus, stressed the importance of reducing insider risk, "A preventive, proactive approach is the only way to mitigate the significant breach risk insiders pose. Healthcare organizations need to look at whether they're truly able to monitor every access to patient data every day. The financial cost of a breach is staggering, but the reputational damage and impact on patient safety will have serious repercussions on affected healthcare organizations and their patients for years to come."

Incidents included in the analyses for this report were compiled and analyzed by DataBreaches.net, with additional research and analyses by Protenus.

Protenus' AI-driven patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions help hospitals and health systems ensure health data is safe and being used appropriately. Founded in 2014, Protenus was awarded 2023 Best in KLAS for both patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions, named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, and was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Learn more at Protenus.com and on Twitter @Protenus.

Contact Information:

Amanda Rogers

Strategic Marketing Manager

amanda.rogers@protenus.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment