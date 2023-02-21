Legacy Suite Provides the Strategies, Tools to Secure Users' Digital Assets and Life

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Suite, a leading provider of digital asset preservation services, is revolutionizing digital asset protection by providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency market. With the increasing demand for secure digital asset management, Legacy Suite is leading the way by providing innovative solutions that provide users with unparalleled protection and peace of mind.

According to Glassnode on-chain data analyzed by Cryptoslate, only 22% of Bitcoin's total supply is moving and changing hands, indicating that the vast majority of Bitcoin has moved off centralized exchanges (CEX) and into non-custodial wallets. With more users than ever before holding and accumulating, it's more important for people to use the right tools to secure their digital assets adequately.

Every reputable CEX in the industry provides users with a basic custodial hot wallet. Because custodial wallets involve the exchange holding the private key, a third party is ultimately responsible for safeguarding a user's funds. Therefore, relinquishing control of one's private keys is a major reason why custodial wallets are considered less secure than self-custodial wallets.

Legacy Suite's digital asset preservation services offer users a new level of security. Through its innovative tool LegacyLifeline, Legacy Suite enables users to pre-authorize asset transfers on their self-custodial wallets and quickly execute smart contracts. This advanced feature helps avoid instances of assets being held or frozen on exchanges, providing users with additional peace of mind regarding the smooth transacting of their digital assets.

With Legacy Suite's Wallet Monitoring, users can stay informed about their crypto assets and make better decisions about their spending and investments. Wallet Monitoring provides comprehensive, real-time monitoring of multiple cryptocurrency wallets, ensuring the safety and security of users' digital assets. The platform monitors wallets for suspicious activity and sends real-time alerts on inbound and outbound transactions, allowing users to take action quickly to prevent potential losses.

Its Emergency Wallet features a secure, convenient, and hassle-free solution in case of security breaches or loss of private keys. With traditional blockchain technology, losing private keys means losing the wallet permanently; in the event of a security breach or loss of keys, Emergency Wallet allows users to back up assets with one click instantly.

To learn about Legacy Suite and how to secure digital assets, please visit https://www.legacysuite.com.

Legacy Suite is a complete end-to-end solution providing first-class digital estate planning support. Legacy Suite is a secure solution for crypto self-custody and password management, which allows you to hold your own keys, set up directives, assign executors, and have peace of mind knowing that your digital assets will safely transfer to your next of kin. To learn more, visit www.legacysuite.com.

