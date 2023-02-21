Code Climate Now Offers the Industry’s Most Actionable and Accurate DORA Metrics

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Climate , the most actionable engineering management platform, today announced that the industry’s most accurate DORA metrics are now integrated into its Velocity Analytics module. Engineering and delivery managers can now see DORA metrics in context with other engineering data to identify correlations between processes and outcomes, allowing them to make data-driven decisions for improving software delivery practices and maximizing engineering team impact.



The four DORA metrics — deployment frequency, mean lead time for changes, mean time to recovery, and change failure rate — are the industry standard for DevOps teams to measure software delivery performance. When viewed in conjunction with one another, these metrics allow you to determine the speed and stability of your engineering organization holistically. High-performing organizations should strike a balance between delivering high-quality code and doing so quickly. Code Climate’s Velocity solves this challenge by ingesting customers’ incident and deploy data — without accessing source code — to bring teams the most accurate DORA calculations and then applies intelligence from 60 additional engineering metrics to provide a holistic view into engineering team health.

“DORA metrics are the most common starting point for our customers in their journey with an engineering management platform,” said Madison Unell, senior product manager at Code Climate. “While Velocity already measured DORA metrics, we’ve improved the way we ingest and deliver this data for users so that it is more accurate and actionable. By providing new visualizations in our Analytics module, customers can view their DORA metrics over time, drill into the underlying data, and overlay the DORA metrics with other engineering metrics to best understand where there are areas of improvement.”

While most other solutions rely on proxy or Jira-only metrics, Code Climate ingests incident and deploy data via API from existing tools in addition to Jira to calculate the four DORA metrics. In Velocity Analytics, customers can dive deeper into what is impacting their DORA metrics by correlating them with other Velocity metrics, such as cycle time, unreviewed PRs, and PR size, and filter or group by team, repository, and application to highlight performance gaps and take action to improve DevOps processes. In addition, Velocity allows customers to add context to data by annotating events that may have impacted engineering’s capacity, such as a cloud provider outage or an all-company offsite.

“Code Climate’s Velocity platform already played a critical role in improving the health of our engineering organization. With the insights provided, we were able to remove bottlenecks and bring our cycle time down from 120 hours to less than 48 hours,” said Joseph Gefroh, vice president of engineering at HealthSherpa. “Now, we can view DORA metrics in the context of the other Velocity data, which saves substantial time and provides a really clear picture of our team's performance.”

Engineering leaders and teams use Velocity every day to drive change, boost business impact, and predictably deliver quality software . The addition of DORA metrics to Velocity’s Analytics module makes it easier to report on the state of DevOps processes, set concrete goals, and effectively balance speed and stability in software delivery.

Visit the website to learn more about Code Climate’s enhanced DORA offering.

