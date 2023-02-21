Global Mold Release Agents Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 3,467.00 Million By 2032, Estimated 5.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Mold Release Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Water-based, Solvents-based, and Others); By Application; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global mold release agents market size & share was valued at USD 2,027.78 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3,467.00 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

What are Mold Release Agents? How Big is Mold Release Agents Market Size & Share?

Report Analysis & Overview

The mold release agent is a chemical agent that can be used to prevent the bonding of materials to any specific surface. This is an ideal solution for any situations that could occur with a molding process with mold, plastic, adhesive, and web releases during any cycle. The rapidly rising demand for mold release agents market can be attributed to the fact that they prevent a substrate from bonding to a molding surface, without which the materials being cast would fuse to the mold.

Growth in the demand for the market, especially in developing economies such as India and China, its growing usage for a wide range of end-user applications such as die casting, rubber, concrete, plastic, food processing, papers, and other end-user applications, increasing investment by the government for research and development activities and surge in industrialization, particularly in developing countries are the major factors attributable to the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of Mold Release Agents Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

The report includes comprehensive information on mold release agents offered by top players in the global market.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyses the market for mold release agents across regions.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global market.

In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Henkel AG

Croda International

Freudenberg Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Daikin Industries

Marbocote

Miller-Stephenson

Mcgee Industries

LANXESS

Kao Group

Moresco Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Sumico Lubricant

Tag Chemicals

Dow Inc.

Cresset Chemical

Ampacet Corporation

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market

Key factors driving market growth

Maximum throughput in single casting to push the market

The market is projected to be driven by the increased use of mold release agents in several applications, such as die casting, rubber molding, PU molding, and plastic molding. The mold release agents market size is expanding as composite molding and concrete mold is being designed to generate maximum throughput in single casting and molding cycles to boost productivity in the assembly of molded parts. Thus, larger and more complex molds are being injected with heavier weights. For uniform cooling and appropriate component release in sculpting and casting applications, complex dies need more release agents.

The usage of mold release agents reduces operational costs and time while simultaneously increasing output by several times. These agents also improve surface smoothness and eliminate the issue of porosity. Mold release agents market sales are soaring as these agents also help extend the life of the mold. The easy availability of alternative non-stick coatings that offer a better surface finish and minimize porosity is one of the significant issues in the market.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing environmental regulations on the emission of harmful VOCs to drive the market

With the growing environmental regulations to restrict the emission of harmful VOCs, manufacturers are focusing on developing environmentally friendly mold agents with lower VOC emissions.

Manufacturers are creating mold release agents for several diversified tailor-specific applications. This provides scope for improving the efficiency of molds and customizing them according to requirements.

Segmentation assessment

Water based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on the product, the water-based segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Growth is attributed to the wide range of beneficial properties, including non-flammable, easy dilution, and enabling shipment in concentrated form. Mold release agents market demand is on the rise as its growth is likely to gain high traction and grow rapidly over coming years because of several strict policies and regulations on the use of solvent-based release agents as it is free of chemicals or VOCs that make them environmentally friendly.

Die casting segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on applications, the die-casting segment accounted for the largest market share. Wide utilization of die casting to manufacture small parts through lower melting metals and alloys like zinc for casting extensive parts, including engine blocks. Mold release agents market trends include increasing demand for metals such as aluminum and magnesium worldwide are the major factors driving the direction and growth of the market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Mold Release Agents Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3,467.00 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 2,135.86 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Croda International Plc, Freudenberg Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries, Marbocote Ltd., Miller-Stephenson Inc., Mcgee Industries, LANXESS AG, Kao Group, Moresco Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Sumico Lubricant Co. Ltd., Tag Chemicals GmbH, Dow Inc., Cresset Chemical Co., and Ampacet Corporation. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Type, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increasing growth of urbanization to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest mold release agents market share due to the rapidly growing rate of urbanization and increased prevalence and need for commercial and residential buildings, consumer durables, furniture, and automobiles in countries such as China, South Korea, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia.

North America is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the anticipated period. Growing focus on the expansion of production facilities and the launch of more developed and innovative products into the market by key companies in the region are primary factors influencing the market growth. Early adoption of advanced production technologies and implementation of several regulatory norms handled by government bodies across the region are opening new market growth economies.

Browse the Detail Report “Mold Release Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Water-based, Solvents-based, and Others); By Application; By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the mold release agents market report based on product, application, type, and region:

By Product Outlook

Water-based

Solvents-based

Others

By Application Outlook

Die-Casting

PU Molding

Rubber Molding

Composite Molding

Plastic Molding

Concrete

Wood Composite & Panel Pressing

Others

By Type Outlook

External

Internal

Semi-Permanent

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Fungicide Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fungicide-market

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyaryletherketone-paek-market

Chemical Injection Skids Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/chemical-injection-skids-market

Biorational Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biorational-market

Clamshell Packaging Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clamshell-packaging-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com